Variety Promotes Jem Aswad to Deputy Music Editor

Variety has promoted Jem Aswad to Deputy Music Editor.

Based in New York, Aswad joined Variety in April 2017 from Billboard. He signed on to relaunch Variety‘s music coverage alongside Shirley Halperin, Executive Editor of Music, to whom he reports.

Aswad’s promotion comes as Variety has expanded the scope and volume of its music editorial under Halperin’s leadership with annual franchises including Hitmakers, Music for Screens, Music Mogul of the Year and extensive Grammy Awards coverage.

“Jem has played an essential role in elevating Variety‘s music business coverage,” said Halperin. “When we both arrived at Variety nearly four years ago, we endeavored to become not just a part of the conversation, but an important voice when it comes to industry-shaping and culture-shifting topics. I’m happy to report that we’ve achieved that goal, thanks in no small part to Jem’s tireless efforts.”

Aswad focuses on music industry news and analysis with an emphasis on the live music sector. Over the past four years he has penned cover stories on the Weeknd, Bruce Springsteen, Billie Eilish, Megan Thee Stallion and Spotify. He makes frequent appearances on TV and radio news, including “Good Morning America” and “CBS This Morning.” He also lectures regularly at his alma mater, Syracuse University, in its Bandier Program focused on music business, and at New York University.

An industry veteran, Aswad previously held editorial roles at MTV News, Spin, Time Out New York and CMJ. He has also worked as an A&R or marketing executive at Atlantic, Warner Bros. and Caroline Records and ASCAP. He began his career as assistant editor of Faces Rocks, a long-defunct heavy metal monthly magazine.