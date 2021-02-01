Music Industry Moves: Jason Flom’s Lava for Good Partners With Stitcher, Brooklyn Made to Promote at United Palace Theatre

Jason Flom’s Lava for Good Podcasts — whose “Wrongful Conviction” series brings to light the wrongful incarceration of innocent people — has joined forces with the content network and podcast listening service Stitcher for a series of new criminal justice-focused podcasts. They will be available through Stitcher on all major podcast platforms.

“We’re excited to work with Stitcher and our sponsors to bring even more exposure to these compelling stories and our powerful new series at a time when more and more people across the political spectrum are drawn to join the quest for equal justice,” said Flom, founder and CEO of Lava Media and longtime criminal justice advocate. (Flom is also one of the most successful label heads and A&R reps of the past 30 years, signing Tori Amos, Katy Perry, Kid Rock, Matchbox Twenty, 30 Seconds to Mars, Greta Van Fleet and Lorde.)

In other industry news:

+ Concert promotion company Brooklyn Made has stuck a deal with MaxSky to be the exclusive promoter of all rock music concerts at the historic United Palace theatre in New York. MaxSky is an events promoter and services provider with a three-year history of working with the ornate, 3,300-capacity venue, which first opened in 1930 as a Loew’s “Wonder Theater.” The venue has hosted concerts ranging from Neil Young and Bryan Ferry to Adele and Bad Bunny. “We are thrilled to be in business with MaxSky and team up to put fantastic shows into the United Palace year-round,” Brooklyn Made owner Anthony Makes remarked. “The United Palace is a stunning room and I know bands are going to love playing here.”