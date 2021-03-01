Jason Derulo Signs With Atlantic Records (EXCLUSIVE)

Jason Derulo has signed with Atlantic Records, the company announced Monday morning. The signing also continues a partnership between Atlantic and Derulo’s Future History label, which recently released “Lifestyle,” the singer’s latest single featuring Maroon 5’s Adam Levine. Derulo also released the single “Take You Dancing” on APG via Atlantic last summer, but has now signed officially with the label.

“For this next phase of my career finding a 50/50 partner and owning my masters was important to me, and the fact that Atlantic understood my vision from a creative and business perspective makes this a perfect match,” Derulo says. “I want to thank Julie, Craig, and the entire Atlantic team and all the fans who continue to support me. I couldn’t be more excited to have found a home. I’m gearing up for the most exciting era of my career. I can’t stress enough how great it feels to be with an incredible label that believes in my vision as much as I believe in their abilities to move mountains in the music industry globally.”

“Jason’s relationship with WMG began with a string of multi-platinum successes at Warner Records,” notes Atlantic Records’ Craig Kallman, Chairman/CEO and Julie Greenwald, Chairman/COO. “Over this past year, we’ve been fortunate to work successfully alongside him through our partnership with Mike Caren’s APG, which led naturally to bringing Jason fully into the Atlantic family with this new long-term deal. He’s an amazing singer and songwriter, an incredible dancer, and a phenomenal performer, and we’re thrilled to welcome him to the label.”

Derulo has enjoyed a remarkable career reinvention over the past few months, thanks in no small part to his popularity on the TikTok app. According to the announcement, he is the 11th most popular TikTok account with more than 43 million followers and over 992 million likes thus far.

Most recently, DJ-producer-artist David Guetta put his touch on the remix of “Lifestyle.” Derulo has released a long string of singles on a variety of labels since parting ways last year with Warner Bros., his home since 2009, including the virtual collaboration with Jawsh 685, “Savage Love (Laxed – Siren Beat).” He released four albums and several EPs on Warner, most recently 2019’s “2Sides (Side 1). EP”