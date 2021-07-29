Beyonce Choreographer JaQuel Knight, Logitech Partner to Secure Copyrights for Next Generation of BIPOC Creators

JaQuel Knight made his name as a dancer and choreographer who’s worked with Beyonce, but that’s not the only area he helped innovate. In a giant stride to take creative control, Knight launched Knight Choreography and Music Publishing Inc. in April, a home for dance move copyrights beyond his own. Now he has partnered with Logitech to help ten creators secure copyright of their choreography, paving the way for BIPOC creators to own and monetize their creations.

Among the creators recognized during an event in Hollywood on July 28, and presented with labanotations, which is the first step in helping the creators secure copyright to their choreography, were: Keara Wilson, creator of the “Savage” dance to Megan Thee Stallion’s song of the same name; Young Deji, creator of “The Woah” dance; Fullout Cortland, choreographer for Doja Cat’s “Say So” performance at the 2020 Billboard Music Awards; the Nae Nae Twins, creators of the “Savage Remix” dance to Megan Thee Stallion’s (feat. Beyoncé) song of the same name; Chloe Arnold, “Salute A Legend” choreography for Syncopated Ladies; and Mya Johnson and Chris Cotter, creators of the “Up” dance to Cardi B’s song of the same name.

Speaking with Variety before the event, Knight said, “Copyrighting movement is about putting the power back in the artist’s hands.” On partnering with Logitech and why he chose the company, he said, “I’m grateful to be partnered with someone who share the same goals, the same values, oftentimes, it’s hard to find a partnership. I’m very about the people, for the people and with the people. Logitech said, ‘We’ve got your back.'”

Held at La Mesa Lounge, Knight said the evening celebrating BIPOC creators was just the beginning. “It’s getting really serious,” he said. “How much longer do we allow for the art of choreography and the art of dance to be taken advantage of?”

Added Meridith Rojas, the company’s global head of creator and entertainment marketing: “This is about putting the creator at the center of everything we do.” As for the partnership with Knight, Rojas said this was not a one-and-done deal. “There are other things and this is long-term.”

To that end, Rojas revealed, “We are making a short film together because everything he has done is so remarkable and has to be shouted from the rooftop.” The short film will be released later this year.

Pictured: Zhane Stanley, JaQuel Knight and Shayne Stanley at the Logitech x JaQuel Knight Dinner at the Cabana Club in Hollywood.