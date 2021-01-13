Sony/ATV Music Publishing UK Signs Ivor Novello Winner Jamie Cullum

Ivor Novello-winning artist and songwriter Jamie Cullum has signed a global publishing deal with Sony/ATV Music Publishing UK. It marks his return to the company after signing with EMI 18 years ago, according to an announcement.

The noted singer, jazz musician and BBC Radio 2 broadcaster has collaborated with the likes of Paul McCartney, Pharrell Williams, Kendrick Lamar and Lang Lang, among others. He shared a Golden Globe nomination with Clint Eastwood for best original song for 2008’s “Gran Torino.”

Cullum first came on the scene in 2003, when his Grammy-nominated debut album, “Twentysomething,” became the fastest-selling by a British jazz artist in history. His most recent release, 2020’s “The Pianoman,” was recorded at London’s iconic Abbey Road. Fran Malyan of Sony/ATV Catalogue calls it “a masterpiece full of brand-new songs that sound like standards.”

“I’m so proud to have signed with Sony/ATV and to be rejoining a team I first started working with in 2003 at the very beginning of my professional career,” said Cullum. “Whilst I have had a long and interesting journey as a songwriter, I do feel like I’m entering a new phase in the body of work I’m creating. I know and respect the team at Sony/ATV and I’m excited to explore with them the possibilities of where we can use my songs not only within my own recorded output but also for other artists and in film, theatre, computer games and beyond.”

Added Sony/ATV UK president and co-managing director David Ventura and co-managing director Tim Major: “Jamie is a class act in every way — as a songwriter, a musician, a voice and as a person. We’re absolutely thrilled that he has chosen to work with us on this exciting next phase of his career.”