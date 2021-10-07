RCA Records Names Jamie Abzug Head of Publicity (EXCLUSIVE)

RCA Records has a new head of publicity. Jamie Abzug, who first joined the company in 2004 as an assistant in the publicity department, and most recently served as vice president of publicity, has been promoted to senior vice president at the Sony Music company.

Leaving RCA are Mika El-Baz and Sarah Weinstein-Dennison. El-Baz, who is leaving at the end of the month for a “new opportunity,” served as EVP of publicity for 17 years, and Sarah Weinstein-Dennison also joined in 2004. The former was based in Los Angeles, and the latter in New York City.

Abzug relocated to Los Angeles in 2012.

The label, which is home to Doja Cat, Khalid, Justin Timberlake, Pink, Foo Fighters, Dave Matthews Band, the Strokes and many more A-list artists, merged with the former JIVE Label Group in 2011 absorbing such acts as Alicia Keys and Britney Spears as the Jive, Arista and J imprints were folded into RCA.

Abzug has spearhead publicity campaigns in television, print and web for such artists as Khalid, Doja Cat, Christina Aguilera, Kesha, Becky G, Kygo, Bleachers, Wolf Alice and WALK THE MOON, among many more. She also oversaw red carpet and press at major events like the Clive Davis Pre-Grammy gala.

Her promotion follows the exit of Tunji Balogun, RCA’s executive vice president of A&R, who is headed to Def Jam Records as chairman and CEO starting on Jan. 1, 2022. Earlier this year, Mark Pitts was appointed president of RCA Records and John Fleckenstein was named chief operating officer. Peter Edge is chairman and CEO.

RCA, founded in 1900, is one of the oldest record companies in the U.S. and has released music by such legacy artists as Elvis Presley, David Bowie, Nina Simone, Harry Belafonte and Sam Cooke.