James Corden Celebrates ‘One Day More’ of Trump With ‘Les Misérables’ Spoof

James Corden celebrated Trump’s last day in office with a parody of “Les Misérables” number “One Day More,” featuring a slew of Broadway stars.

In the video, which aired during Tuesday’s episode of “The Late Late Show,” Corden arrives at work in a good mood due to President-elect Joe Biden’s impending inauguration. After seeing Trump appear on a TV screen, Corden breaks out into song: “One day more/ The final day of Trump as President/ The White House has a brand new resident/ It’s been four years of endless crimes/ But now he’s finally out of time.”

As the song escalates, past and present cast members of “Les Misérables” join the fray, including Patti LuPone, Matt Lucas, Joshua Grosso, Jillian Butler, Emily Bautista, Kyle Scatliffe and Shuler Hensley.

Together, the troupe sings: “No more days of angry Tweets (‘Cuz this time he’s banned for good)/ Ship him off to Mar-a-Lago (Do they even want him there?)/ Biden better change the sheets (Maybe throw away the bed)/ Will you change the locks with me?”

LuPone and Lucas come in about halfway through, dressed as Trump supporters and singing a duet with lyrics such as, “We won’t wear a mask/ That’s our given right/ At your Trader Joe’s/ We’ll start a viral fight/ Don’t you take our guns/ We protect the peace/ If you call us Karens/ We’ll just call police.”

The video ends with a Trump speech playing, and Corden simply turning his myriad of televisions off. Watch the full parody below.