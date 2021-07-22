James Blake Drops New Song, ‘Say What You Will’; Album and Tour in September

Grammy-winning singer and electronic musician James Blake has announced his fifth studio full-length, “Friends That Break Your Heart” — which he describes as “a concept album” — will be out on September 10. He’s leading with the single “Say What You Will,” a highlight of his solo tour late in 2019. The album features guest spots from SZA, Monica Martin and others.

The single was accompanied by the release of the official music video co-starring Billie Eilish’s brother and collaborator Finneas alongside Blake. The pair have long been fans of each other’s, and Blake has often covered Eilish/Finneas’ song “When the Party’s Over.”

“The song is about finding peace with who you are and where you’re at regardless of how well other people seem to be doing,” Blake says. “Comparison really is the thief of joy.”

Blake also announced dates for a fall tour. Produced by Live Nation, the 17-show tour will kick off on September 16 in San Diego at The Observatory North Park, making stops at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, New York’s Radio City Music Hall, and more before wrapping up in Atlanta’s Tabernacle on October 16. Tickets go on-sale to the general public starting Friday, July 30 at 10 a.m. local time.

While Blake’s songs are often hushed and introspective, his production techniques are anything but, as evidenced by his many experimental, non-LP releases. His soaring voice and innovative sounds have been unexpectedly embraced by many rappers and R&B artists over the years: He produced songs on Frank Ocean’s “Blonde” and Kendrick Lamar’s “Damn.,” as well as Jay-Z’s “4:44” and Beyoncé’s “Lemonade,” and he’s collaborated with Travis Scott, Stevie Wonder, Kid Cudi and others; “King’s Dead,” his collaboration with Lamar, Jay Rock, and Future from the “Black Panther” soundtrack earned a Grammy for Best Rap Performance.”

“Friends That Break Your Heart” tracklist:

Famous Last Words Life Is Not the Same Coming Back (feat. SZA) Funeral Frozen (feat. JID & SwaVay) I’m So Blessed You’re Mine Foot Forward Show Me (feat. Monica Martin) Say What You Will Lost Angel Nights Friends That Break Your Heart If I’m Insecure

TOUR DATES:

Thursday, September 16, 2021 – San Diego, CA – The Observatory North Park

Sunday, September 19, 2021 – San Francisco, CA – Greek Theatre*

Tuesday, September 21, 2021 – Portland, OR – Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall

Wednesday, September 22, 2021 – Seattle, WA – Paramount Theatre

Saturday, September 25, 2021 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Bowl*

Tuesday, September 28, 2021 – Denver, CO – The Fillmore

Thursday, September 30, 2021 – Minneapolis, MN – The State Theatre

Saturday, October 2, 2021 – Detroit, MI – Fillmore Auditorium

Sunday, October 3, 2021 – Chicago, IL – Chicago Theatre

Wednesday, October 6, 2021 – Boston, MA – Boch Center Wang Theatre

Friday, October 8, 2021 – Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore Philadelphia

Saturday, October 9, 2021 – New York, NY – Radio City Music Hall

Tuesday, October 12, 2021 – Washington, DC – The Anthem

Wednesday, October 13, 2021 – Charlotte, NC – Belk Theater at Blumenthal Performing Arts Center

Friday, October 15, 2021 – Atlanta, GA – Tabernacle

*Not a Live Nation Date