Jacqueline Avant, Wife of Clarence Avant, Killed in Home Invasion Robbery: Report

Jacqueline Avant, the wife of music industry legend Clarence Avant and mother of Nicole Avant, has been killed in a home invasion robbery, TMZ has reported. The Beverly Hills Police Department has confirmed to Variety that a shooting resulted in a death, without reporting the name of the victim.

A phone call reporting the shooting was taken at 2:23 a.m. Wednesday morning by the Beverly Hills Police Communications Center, regarding a shooting in the 1100 block of Maytor Place. Beverly Hills Fire Department paramedics transported the victim to a local hospital, but Avant did not survive. Detective are said to be on scene conducting an investigation and will hold a press briefing today “The City of Beverly Hills and the Beverly Hills Police Department extends our deepest sympathies to the victim’s families,” said Lieutenant Giovanni Trejo.

Clarence Avant was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in October and was the subject of a popular documentary. Their daughter Nicole is married to Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos.

