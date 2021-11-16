Jackson Browne, Jorma Kaukonen, More to Headline Headcount Benefit

Jackson Browne and Jefferson Airplane/Hot Tuna cofounder Jorma Kaukonen will headline a star-packed lineup of artists at a benefit for the non-partisan voters’ rights non-profit Headcount, to be held at the historic Capitol Theatre in Port Chester, N.Y. on December 17.

Titled “The Capitol Sessions: Songs from a Rock Palace That Impacted the World,” the concert also features Marco Benevento, James Casey (Trey Anastasio Band), Lisa Fischer (Luther Vandross, the Rolling Stones), Amy Helm (Levon Helm), Connor Kennedy (Steely Dan, Amy Helm), Eric Krasno (Soulive, Lettuce), Tony Leone (Levon Helm, Chris Robinson Brotherhood), Grahame Lesh (Phil Lesh & Friends), Adam Minkoff (Zappa Plays Zappa, The Machine), Karina Rykman, Teresa Williams, and The War & Treaty.

Curating the evening is producer-arranger-songwriter-instrumentalist Larry Campbell, alongside his musical partner and wife Teresa Williams.

The show benefits HeadCount, a non-partisan voter registration advocacy organization that stages voter registration drives at more than 1,000 live events each year and collaborates with cultural leaders to promote civic engagement on a national scale. Since 2004, HeadCount has signed up over 1,000,000 voters through its work with Ariana Grande, Dead & Company, and Beyoncé and events like Lollapalooza, Bonnaroo, Pride Festivals, and RuPaul’s DragCon.

“The Capitol Theatre is one of rock ‘n’ roll’s last remaining rock palaces,” said Dayglo Presents founder Peter Shapiro, who is also on the board for HeadCount. “A place where many of rock’s most beloved legends performed — the Rolling Stones, the Grateful Dead, David Bowie, Janis Joplin, to name a few. We can’t wait to celebrate the iconic songs that have been played over the years at The Cap. It will be very cool for The Capitol Sessions to happen on the same stage where these songs were originally performed. It’s going to be an epic night!”

The Capitol Sessions is the latest in a lineup of events by RWE, the company founded by Greg Williamson and Nicole Rechter. RWE has staged charity concerts such as Love Rocks NYC, the “Play on CBS: primetime TV special, and the annual Tipping Point concert for Tulane University and the city of New Orleans.

“In addition to honoring some of the most influential artists who played the Capitol during its heyday, we’re proud to highlight the importance of voting rights and democracy,” said Williamson. “We’d like to extend our thanks to Peter Shapiro, Larry Campbell, and all of the talented artists who agreed to be a part of this benefit concert.”

Tickets on sale Friday, November 19 at 12 p.m. EST at The Capitol Theatre box office and online at thecapitoltheatre.com. Fans are encouraged to make a donation to benefit voter registration and HeadCount.