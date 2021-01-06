Jackie Post to Head up Connection Music Publishing, New Company From Glassnote’s Daniel Glass and Chris Scully

Glassnote founder Daniel Glass and the company’s GM Chris Scully have announced the formation of Connection Music Publishing. They have appointed publishing industry-veteran Jackie Post as the new company’s head of publishing.

According to the announcement, Connection will have “the same ethos Glassnote has carried” through its 14 years as a formidable indie label, with successful releases from Mumford & Sons, Phoenix, Chvrches, Jade Bird and others. An earlier Glassnote-connected publishing company, Insieme, was purchased by Kobalt in 2018.

Of the announcement, Glass comments, “We are excited to build a high quality publishing company that will be a nurturing home for songwriters. With Jackie’s experience, relationships and respect for songwriters, our writers will get the personalized and focused attention that is so crucial to their craft.”

Post was most recently at Kobalt, where she was first involved in client relations and then in business development, seeking catalog acquisition and administration opportunities. She previously held posts at BMG Music Publishing and Sony/ATV, where she worked in the business affairs departments handling contract administration for its US rosters.

She shares, “I am so excited to join Daniel and Chris on this publishing venture,” she said. “They have a great energy and passion for success. I am looking forward to an amazing future with them!”