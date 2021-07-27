Rapper Jack Harlow, Songwriters Sean Douglas and Nova Wav Join Range Media Partners

Grammy-nominated rapper Jack Harlow and manager Chris Thomas, songwriter-producer Sean Douglas and manager Rachel Douglas, and Grammy-winning songwriting-production duo Nova Wav all have joined Range Media Partners; Thomas joins as managing partner and Rachel Douglas as partner in the company’s music division, respectively.

Sean Douglas has written or co-written hits for Lizzo, Thomas Rhett and more, while Nova Wav have done the same for Beyonce, Jay-Z, DJ Khaled, Ariana Grande, H.E.R. and others. He sold a song catalog to Vine Investments last year. (Nova Wav, Rachel Douglas and Sean Douglas are pictured below, L-R.)

The group is joining a fast-growing company that launched last year and whose music division already represents Mariah Carey, Justin Tranter, Wale, PartyNextDoor, Max, WondaGurl, Midland, D Smoke, and more.

Range Media’s Music Division is helmed by managing partners Matt Graham, Tyler Henry, Jack Minihan, Melissa Ruderman, Evan Winiker and Thomas, as well as partners Michele Harrison, Greg Johnson and Douglas.

Kentucky native Harlow, who performed at the Rolling Loud Miami festival over the weekend and recently appeared in Lil Nas X’s controversial “Industry Baby” video, is riding the success of his smash single “Whats Poppin” and his debut album “That’s What They All Say.” Along with multiple upcoming festival appearances, he recently announced his “Crème de la Crème” tour beginning in September.

Sean Douglas, who won a Grammy for his work on Lizzo's "Cuz I Love You" and CMA and ACM Awards for Thomas Rhett's "Die a Happy Man," and also wrote or cowrote hits for Dan and Shay, Little Big Town and Jimmie Allen, Lady A, and others. He will write the original music for an animated Paramount feature "Under the Boardwalk," set to come out next summer.

In the past year alone Nova Wav has won a Grammy for Beyonce’s “Black Parade,” had three songs on H.E.R.’s debut album and four songs on DJ Khaled’s new album.

Rachel Douglas said of her move to Range Media, “I couldn’t be more excited to join Range as a partner on its mission to revolutionize the way talent can be elevated in Music and Entertainment. Having worked for multinational media companies and bedroom start-ups alike, I’m proud to say that Range combines the reach of the former with the sense of community and curation of the latter.”

“Rachel and I have worked in tandem with a number of artists and I’ve seen her ability first-hand to seamlessly work with and maximize opportunity for talent across multiple sectors of entertainment,” says Range Media Partners’ Managing Partner Evan Winiker. “Her business development background provides her with a strategic perspective and acts as a key resource for her clients. I’ve also been impressed by how adeptly Rachel has navigated the rapidly evolving arena of music catalog sales.”