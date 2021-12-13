Jack Harlow and Kentucky Fried Chicken Announce Partnership, Will Donate $250,000 to Tornado Relief

It was just a matter of time before proud Kentucky native and Variety’s 2021 Hitmaker of Tomorrow Jack Harlow teamed up with Kentucky Fried Chicken, and on the eve of the rising rapper’s “No Place Like Home” concert series in his home state, the partnership has been announced: The Louisville native will “usher in a new era for the iconic fried chicken brand, which will be full of surprises for fans over the course of the next year,” according to the announcement.

However, the partnership will start with a serious donation to an important cause: Harlow, Kentucky Fried Chicken, and KFC parent company, Yum! Brands, will be donating $250,000 to the American Red Cross in support of relief efforts around the tornados that devastated the state on Dec. 11. Fans and customers are encouraged to donate to the affected communities via www.kfc.us/tornadorelief.

And over the next year, from brand campaigns and social media activations to menu item launches and exclusive experiences, fans will have plenty of opportunities for some Harlow swag.

“Growing up I always dreamed of being that guy who would put Kentucky on the map in the music scene,” he said. “But to team up with an iconic national staple like KFC, the biggest brand to come out of Kentucky, is truly an honor. I’m looking forward to all the amazing things we’re about to do together,” Harlow said.

On December 14, just before Jack’s show at the Louisville Palace Theatre, the first of the 5 night-run, select fans will have the opportunity to buy the KFC Chicken Sandwich in custom Jack Harlow packaging from a KFC food truck. Attendees at two of the “No Place Like Home” shows will also experience a giant KFC Bucket Boombox playing Harlow’s songs outside of the venue.

The partnership promises much more to come over the next year.