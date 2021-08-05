Jack Harlow to Headline Faze Clan’s ‘Summer Tip-Off’ in Las Vegas

Jack Harlow will headline FaZe Clan’s upcoming “Summer Tip-Off” event taking place on Friday, August 13th at Resorts World Las Vegas, a new integrated resort on the Strip The event is presented by Corona Hard Seltzer and hosted by Druski.

According to the announcement, FaZe Clain is bringing fans “an IRL experience at the epicenter of gaming, music and sports.” Harlow Harlow will headline with a special performance at Ayu Dayclub, following a gaming exhibition with FaZe talent including FaZe Swagg, FaZe JSmooth, FaZe Santana & FaZe Booya and NBA stars including Damion Lee, Eric Paschall, Josh Hart and more.

Admission is free and RSVPs are required. Additionally, FaZe Clan is running a sweepstakes, which will be promoted across its official social channels, where one lucky fan will have a chance to win a trip for two to the event. Fans can enter here, the winner will be announced on Monday, August 9.

“Corona Hard Seltzer continues to bring the natural connections that are part of gaming together for both the viewers and casual gamers who love highly competitive gameplay” said Rene Ramos, vice president of experiential and lifestyle marketing, Constellation Brands. “The Summer Tip Off event will showcase Corona’s refreshingly-laid back perspective combined with multiple entertainment experiences that elevate the casual side of gaming like no other brand can.”

“We have been looking forward to re-entering the live event space and are excited to dive back in alongside Corona Hard Seltzer and Grammy-nominated rapper Jack Harlow with the Summer Tip Off,” says Jeff Pabst chief revenue officer of FaZe Clan. “We’ve been itching to give our fans in-person events for over a year, so to bring to life a cultural convergence of gaming, music and sports all in one night feels amazing for us and we really hope our fans enjoy the experience.”