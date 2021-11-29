Issa Rae Unveils Next ‘Insecure’ Soundtrack, With Saweetie, Thundercat and More (EXCLUSIVE)

Issa Rae has unveiled the soundtrack for the next soundtrack to her Peabody-award-winning HBO series “Insecure,” which features new songs from Saweetie — “Get It Girl,” which dropped earlier this month — Nnena, Thundercat, B.K. Habermehl, TeaMarrr and Amindi, among many others. The full tracklist appears below.

“Insecure: Music From The HBO Original Series, Season 5” will arrive on Rae’s Atlantic-distributed label, Raedio, on Dec. 3.

Also, Nnena, Habermehl and TeaMarrr will perform on a special “Insecure”-themed NPR Tiny Desk concert that will air on Dec. 17.

Launched in 2019, Raedio serves artists and creators at the highest level as an “audio everywhere company,” according to its mission statement. The label also is a platform to align acts with film and television projects, commercials, podcasts, and other endeavors.

Nnena – Fun

Nick Hakim / Josh Levi – What’s The Use?

Thundercat – Satellite

Drew Love ft. Josh Levi – Snoring

Saweetie – Get It Girl

Jessie Boykins / Duckwrth / Ambre – Seein Ya

Akeem Ali / Delly / Jorge Amadeus – 50 Lem Hunnits

Mikhala Jene – Mad Bitches

BK Habermehl – Time Off

Mereba – Peaceful Glock

TeaMarrr – Pipe Dreams

Amindi / Tia Gold / Delly – Fantasy

Rae has maintained a close connection to the music world throughout her career. “Insecure” has featured the work of female, independent or Los Angeles-based artists including Jazmine Sullivan, SZA, City Girls, Saweetie, Radiant Children, and more. Indeed, Rae’s emphasis on the importance of soundtracks dates back to her early web series, including “The Misadventures of Awkward Black Girl.”

“Music has always been an essential part of every project I do and working with emerging talent is a personal passion,” Rae said. “Raedio allows me to continue that work within the music industry and audio entertainment space. The Atlantic Records team are innovators in terms of shifting and shaping culture. I’m excited to join forces with them to discover new artists,”