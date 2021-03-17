Island Records Lines Up New Leadership Following Darcus Beese Exit

Island Records has offered Justin Eshak and Imran Majid positions as the label’s new co-heads, and multiple sources tell Variety the pair has accepted.

Eshak and Majid, pictured right and left above, respectively, were most recently executive VPs and co-heads of A&R at Columbia Records, roles they’d held since 2018.

The two replace former president/CEO Darcus Beese, who announced he was stepping down to return to his native U.K. last month. While the label enjoyed success during Beese’s stint with Shawn Mendes, Demi Lovato (whose new album, “Dancing With the Devil,” drops next week) and recently signed Sabrina Carpenter, it has not had a high profile and sources say there was unhappiness with its failure to attract hip-hop talent — a situation the appointment of Eshak and Majid looks likely to address.

Majid joined Columbia in 2013, signed rapper Lil Tjay and worked closely with rapper Russ, pop singer Rachel Platten and duo Ayo & Teo. He began his career in 2004 as an assistant in the A&R department at Universal Motown Records Group before moving over to Republic.

Eshak also joined Columbia in 2013 and, according to a press release, played an integral role in the signing and development of Hozier, whose debut album sold over 2 million copies domestically, as well as Ruth B and Leon Bridges; he also worked closely with The Chainsmokers. Prior to joining Columbia, he spent five years at Mick Management and began his career in 2003 at Republic Records.

The move also resolves the fact that two of Universal’s New York-based labels did not have permanent CEOs — Def Jam has been run by UMG general counsel Jeffrey Harleston since Paul Rosenberg’s departure in February of last year. However, sources say that Island is run more as a boutique imprint than a stand-alone; much of its infrastructure is handled by UMG itself or the Republic label, which handles its radio promotion and other functions.

Columbia has seen a string of new artists notch hits recently, including Lil Tjay’s “Calling My Phone” (No. 6 on Rolling Stone’s Top 100 songs this week) and Kid Laroi (“Without You,” No. 34), in addition to the staying power of 24kgoldn’s “Mood” feat. Ian Dior. The exits of Eshak and Majid follows news that Shawn Holiday, co-head of Urban at Columbia, is leaving to start a new label and publishing venture with Irving and Jeffrey Azoff at the end March.