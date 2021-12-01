×

optional screen reader

Switch edition between U.S. Edition Asia Edition Global Edition
Plus Icon

Interpolations Add Instant Familiarity to New Songs by Artists Like Dua Lipa, Drake and Anitta… but Not Without a Cost

Dua Lipa Interpolations Hitmakers
AP

Interpolations — which incorporate elements of familiar songs into new ones — are a phenomenon that’s here to stay in many genres. Like using gonzo remakes of classic tracks in trailers, it’s a way of catching the ear of older listeners, and as long as the mashup still works for younger music fans who don’t immediately know the reference, they can give a song a significant leg up.

But the varieties of interpolations are vast. For example, Paul McCartney had nothing to do with Drake using a bit of “Michelle” in “Champagne Problems” — it’s actually a sped-up sample of Masego sampling the Beatles classic from a 2017 track. At even more of a remove, there’s inadvertent interpolation — as when Olivia Rodrigo ended up giving co-writing credits to Paramore and Taylor Swift for songs on her debut album that had elements that were originally conceived as blink-and-you-miss-it homages, at most, before it was determined they’d crossed a line. But interpolations can be collaborative with the original artist: Elton John was co-billed alongside Dua Lipa when she and producer Pnau sang or sampled “Rocket Man” and three other Elton oldies on “Cold Heart”; he wound up including it on his recent duets album, and the track became his first U.K. No. 1 in years.

For today’s artists, that sense of familiarity can come at a significant cost; you’ve got to really believe in a song to give up some — or occasionally all — of the publishing credits and royalties. Anitta, who used “Girl From Ipanema” as the basis for “Girl From Rio,” reached out to the fellow-Brazilian families of writers Tom Jobim and Vinicius de Moraes for permission, and she says, “They are amazing people — we are friends now.” But that didn’t preclude hardboiled negotiation. “I don’t have any [part of the] publishing, but I’m fine with that,” she adds. “The main reason this song exists is because of the original one. I only cared about putting this great art out, not rights and percentages.”

optional screen reader

Comments

More From Our Brands

ad