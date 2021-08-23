Insane Clown Posse Announces Farewell Tour Due to Violent J’s Heart Issues

Insane Clown Posse announced that its 2022 tour will be the duo’s last, as Violent J revealed his serious heart issues.

During the Gathering of the Juggalos over the weekend at Legend Valley in Thornville, Ohio, Violent J said that while Insane Clown Posse will retire from touring, he and Shaggy 2 Dope will still perform at one-off shows each month and will continue to release new music.

“I want to make it clear, making music is not affected in any way, shape or form by anything going on with Shaggy or myself health-wise,” the 49-year-old rapper said.

Revealing that he started feeling “winded” during the 40-foot walk from his house to the studio, Violent J said, “We went to the hospital to see what’s going on. They did an ultrasound. The lady who was looking at my heart, we could tell she was tripping about something, but she wasn’t a doctor. The doctors were all tied up upstairs in the hospital, understandably. She told me, ‘They want you to go straight home, get in bed and they’ll call you first thing in the morning.'”

The rapper added, “They called before the birds even woke up and fucking told me to go to the hospital. They took me in the back and shit, and basically they just came out and told me I have heart failure. That scared the shit out of me.”

Violent J said he has since undergone various procedures for atrial fibrillation, which is defined as an irregular heartbeat that can lead to blood clots, stroke, heart failure and other cardiovascular complications.

Insane Clown Posse plans to hit the United States, Europe, Canada and Australia next year. The duo also announced their next show will take place in September, and their next album will come out on Halloween.

Watch the full announcement below.