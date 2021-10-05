Foo Fighters, Tame Impala, St. Vincent Ready to Play Ball at Baseball-Themed Innings Festival in Early 2022

The 2021 baseball season isn’t quite over yet, but some rock fans are already looking forward to spring training next year, if only for the opportunity it provides for a resumption of the Innings Festival in Tempe, Arizona Feb. 26-27.

Tied loosely to the startup of baseball fever in the desert city, the festival took a pandemic break this year but will be back in early 2022 with Foo Fighters and Tame Impala as headliners of the the two-day concert gathering.

Others on the bill at Tempe Beach Park & Arts Park include St. Vincent, My Morning Jacket, Black Pumas, Billy Strings, White Reaper, Dashboard Confessional, Fitz and the Tantrums, Jade Bird, Low Cut Connie and Girlhouse.

In keeping with the theme of “a festival for passionate baseball fans to come together,” attendees can also expect an “all-star baseball jam” hosted by big-league-pitcher/musician Jake Peavy, and appearances by ballplayers including Ryan Dempster, Roger Clemons, Dave Stewart and Rick Sutcliffe.

A total of 18 artists will take to three stages over the two days. Tickets go on sale Wednesday at 10 a.m. PT here. Prices range from $105 for single-day general admission to $1150 for two-day platinum passes, which includes complimentary drinks and buffets and front-of-stage viewing.

In 2020, the lineup for the third annual Innings Festival included the Dave Matthews Band, Weezer and Jason Isbell.

The Innings Festival is produced by C3 Presents, the team behind Lollapalooza, the Austin City Limits Music Festival and New Orleans’ Voodoo Music + Arts Experience, among other annual music gatherings.