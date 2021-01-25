Music Industry Moves: Sub Pop Records Opens Seattle Flagship Store

Sub Pop Records has opened a new retail store in Seattle’s South Lake Union neighborhood. The flagship location at 2130 7th Ave. sells shirts, hats, hoodies, various knick-knacks, trinkets and “objets d’art,” according to an announcement, “as well as actual vinyl LP copies (aka ‘records’) of every Hardly Art and Sub Pop release currently in print.” The new location follows the Sub Pop airport store, which opened in 2014.

Sub Pop, which launched in 1988 with early releases by Nirvana, Mudhoney and Soundgarden, is currently home to such acts as The Postal Service, Father John Misty, Beach House and Wolf Parade, among others.

Said the label’s co-founder/president Jonathan Poneman: “This is Sub Pop’s flagship store. It’s long on goodies and short on hours, so beat the rush.” The announcement further stated, “We mean to represent these artists as faithfully and diligently as possible and hold out hope that this is enough for us to remain solvent in the face of the well-documented collapse of the music industry at large. We also enjoy laughter, good times and the company of friends.”

Elsewhere in music industry news:

+ Wade Leak, deputy general counsel at Sony Music Entertainment, and Liz Young, the company’s former EVP and global head of communications, are among the founding board of advisors for a law and policy think tank to develop academically rigorous research, policy recommendations and expert guidance on the Equal Rights Amendment. The Columbia Law School Center for Gender and Sexuality Law is headed by professor Katherine Franke, and was launched in 2004. The ERA Project nods to the late Columbia alumnus Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who taught the school’s first sex discrimination law courses. Head here for more information.