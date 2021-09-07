Music Industry Moves: Jeff Rabhan to Lead Stargate’s Los Angeles Academy of Artists and Music Production

Jeff Rabhan (pictured), the music industry veteran who spent the last decade as chairman of the Clive Davis Institute of Recorded Music at New York University, has joined the Los Angeles Academy of Artists and Music Production (LAAMP) as executive director. The one-year intensive music program was launched by songwriting and production duo Stargate’s Tor Hermansen and Mikkel Eriksen and counts Ne-Yo, Charli XCX, JetsonMade, Emily Warren and John Cunningham as mentors. The inaugural class of 45 writers, artists and producers launches Oct. 1 in brand new studio facilities.

Prior to moving to New York, Rabhan served as a successful music manager helping guide the careers of Kelly Clarkson, DMX, Michelle Branch, Lil’ Kim, Kelly Rowland and Jermaine Dupri, among others. He has also held A&R positions at Atlantic Records and Elektra Records and music supervision credits on such films as “Scream.” During his tenure at NYU, Rabhan launched notable music business curriculum tracks, like the artists-in-residence program, and enlisted a bevy of industry heavies to speak at the school, including Pharrell Williams, Swizz Beatz, Alicia Keys and Kevin Griffin. Graduates of the Clive Davis Institute include Andrew Watt, Nija Charles, Take a Daytrip and Maggie Rogers.

The Norwegian Stargate have credits on a multitude of hit songs working with the likes of Beyoncé, Rihanna, Coldplay and Sam Smith, among others.

“Jeff’s unique experience in both the music industry and in building music programs is second to none — he’s the right fit for our Academy as we change the way artists, producers and songwriters elevate their skills,” said Hermansen and Ericsen. “His view of mentorship and the changing landscape aligns with ours.”

Added Rabhan: “Most artists, writers and producers never experience the level of mentorship LAAMP offers. By focusing completely on crafting and producing great songs under the guidance of the biggest names in music is how we plan to change the game.”

+ Pandora has promoted Jason Roth to communications director. A PR veteran who has held senior communications roles at Apple, HP and Capitol Records, Roth oversees Pandora’s corporate communications, product PR and partnership announcements. Roth reports to SiriusXM senior vp of communications Patrick Reilly.

+ Twitch and American Songwriter have teamed for a premium music channel that will promote a trio of live-streamed series. Among them: “The Art Of,” a monthly show hosted by producer Linda Perry; “The Grind,” about the craft of songwriting; and “Off The Record,” American Songwriter’s existing series featuring conversations with major artists. The partnership is the latest expansion of the brand beyond “an indie darling known for covering folk and Americana music to an all-encompassing brand for songwriters and music enthusiasts of all kinds,” reads an announcement.