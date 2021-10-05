Music Industry Moves: Ingrooves Offers Dolby Atmos Delivery to DSPs; Blaike Ford Joins Range Media Partners

Leading digital distributor Ingrooves will begin delivering music created in Dolby Atmos to DSPs, the company has announced. “We have worked closely with Apple, Amazon Music and TIDAL to develop an easy-to-use system that enables us to deliver Dolby Atmos tracks on behalf of hundreds of Ingrooves-distributed independent labels and artists,” said head of product Elliot Swan. “Labels can now deliver their tracks in Dolby Atmos to DSPs right from the Ingrooves client portal. The new audio experience gives music fans a new level of depth and texture to their listening experience.”

The artist Yungeen Ace is the first to release a single via Dolby Atmos with “Giving Up/Hardaway” on Friday. Appropriately issued through Cinematic Music Group, the label’s head of digital sales and revenue Tish Taylor-Searcy remarked: “Here at Cinematic our mission is for our roster’s fans to see a motion picture through music. Being that Dolby Atmos gives the listener an experience that puts them inside the song, the Cinematic Team is ecstatic to know Ingrooves can power the delivery of this new high-fidelity format for all of Yungeen Ace’s fans.”

+ Range Media Partners has named Blaike Ford (pictured) senior vice president of streaming and artist development. She’ll focus on spearheading DSP relationships for Range’s artist management roster, which includes Mariah Carey, Jack Harlow, Justin Tranter, Wale, PartyNextDoor, MAX, WondaGurl, Midland, D Smoke, Sean Douglas and Nova Wave, among others. She arrives from an eight-year run at Spotify, where her efforts in marketing and editorial strategy yielded such features as Spotify Clips, Promo Cards, Playlist Pitch Tool, Enhanced Playlists and the Spotify Singles program.

Founded in late 2020, the Range music division includes managing partners Matt Graham, Jack Minihan, Tyler Henry, Melissa Ruderman, Chris Thomas and Evan Winiker, as well as partners Michele Harrison, Greg Johnson and Rachel Douglas.

+ Rosanne Cash will join NYU’s Steinhardt School of Culture, Education, and Human Development as the 2021-22 NYU/Americana Artist-in-Residence, the first artist residency developed in partnership with the Americana Music Association Foundation. Cash will present, curate, and moderate lectures, discussions, workshops, performances, and classroom visits throughout the academic year, including a lyric workshop. Said the four-time Grammy-winner: “In light of my long-standing connections to both New York University and the Americana Music Association, I’m honored to launch this exciting project. This is a golden opportunity to work with NYU students and to explore and spread the word about the roots music that informs so much of what I do and who I am.”

“Rosanne Cash has defined the role of the artist in the Americana community,” added Jed Hilly, Executive Director of the Americana Music Association Foundation. “She is a brilliant songwriter and performer, as well as a righteous advocate for the arts, who uses her position as a cultural leader to speak truth-to-power and make the world a better place.”

“With her multifaceted career and unique impact on America’s musical culture, Rosanne embodies the spirit and ethos of the Steinhardt School: one that embraces innovation, collaboration and the powerful role of the arts in shaping culture and reflecting the human condition,” commented Jack H. Knott, Dean, Gale and Ira Drukier Chair of NYU Steinhardt.