Music Industry Moves: Reggaeton Star Don Omar, Saban Music Group Partner

Reggaeton star, actor and philanthropist Don Omar has signed a multiyear partnership with Saban Music Group (SMG). The label founded by entertainment giant Haim Saban and headed by CEO Gustavo López is home to such acts as Static and Ben El, Nakkia Gold and Chesca, among others.

“I am thrilled to be joining forces with Saban Music Group and being backed by the savvy business and artistic instincts of Haim and Gus,” said Omar. “I can’t wait to connect with my loyal fans and audience by doing what I love most and introduce them to the exciting new music I have coming”.

Added Saban: “Don Omar is one of the most transcendental music stars of the past two decades, he set the pace for the entire Latin Urban genre; without his charismatic stage presence, deep compositional skills, and powerful vocal delivery, Latin music would be an altogether different animal today, and we’re honored to join forces with him.”

López worked with Omar at the start of his career and the move to SMG reunites the two. “Don will always be family to me,” said López. “When the opportunity to work together again came up, it felt as if not a single day had passed. And yet, he’s now making the best music of his career.”

The deal includes SMG advancing all recording and marketing costs, as it does with all of its artists.

In a career that began with his 2003 debut, “The Last Don,” Omar has released seven studio albums and notched multiple hits on the U.S. Latin and Tropical charts. In 2020, he released “Pa’ Romperla” with Bad Bunny, a chart-topper in Spain.