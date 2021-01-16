Events and Performances to Watch on and Before Inauguration Day

On Jan. 20, stars and musicians are coming together to celebrate the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris. These virtual events, featuring Tom Hanks, Lady Gaga and Bruce Springsteen, among others, will kick off this weekend and wrap on the evening of Inauguration Day.

Check out upcoming events below.

“America United: An Inauguration Welcome Event Celebrating America’s Changemakers” (Jan. 16 at 7 p.m.) – From the Biden-Harris Inaugural Committee, this livestream program will feature trailblazers Whoopi Goldberg, Darren Criss, the Resistance Revival Choir, Cristela Alonzo, Nik Dodani and the Black Pumas.

Keegan-Michael Key and Debra Messing’s Pre-Inauguration Concert (Jan. 17 at 8 p.m. ET) – Hosted by Key and Messing, the Pre-Inauguration Concert will feature performances from Carole King, Will.I.Am, James Taylor, Fall Out Boy, Connie Britton and Kal Penn, among others. Money raised from ticket sales will go toward inauguration programming.

“United We Serve National Day of Service” (Jan. 18) – This virtual concert on Martin Luther King Jr. Day will remember the late civil rights movement activist and celebrate Biden’s upcoming inauguration. Aloe Blacc, Rev. Dr. Bernice King, Martin Luther King III, Chesca, Rep. Sharice Davids, Rosario Dawson, Andra Day, Yo-Yo Ma, Rev. Al Sharpton, Sean Patrick Thomas, Diane Warren, Lynn Whitfield and Bebe Winans are among the stars who will make appearances.

Swearing-in Ceremony (Jan. 20 at 11:30 a.m. ET) – Thursday morning’s inauguration ceremony will showcase Lady Gaga’s performance of “The Star Spangled Banner,” as well as a musical act from Jennifer Lopez.

Creative Coalition’s Presidential Inaugural Ball (Jan. 20 at 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET) – Featuring a special performance by “Hamilton” star Christopher Jackson, the quadrennial event will bring together Hollywood talent, members of Congress and other industry professionals. More than two dozen Congress members will join stars to commemorate Biden’s inauguration and to support the arts.

“Celebrating America” Primetime Special (Jan. 20 at 8:30 p.m.) – This 90-minute TV special, hosted by Tom Hanks, will celebrate Biden’s inauguration with performances from Demi Lovato, Justin Timberlake, Jon Bon Jovi and Ant Clemons. Bruce Springsteen, the Foo Fighters, John Legend, Eva Longoria and Kerry Washington will also make appearances. The program, airing on ABC, CBS, CNN, NBC, MSNBC and PBS, will also honor American heroes who are serving their communities, including frontline, health care workers and teachers.