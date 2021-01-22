ImpeachBidenNow Hashtag Hijacked by K-Pop Fans

Seven months after K-pop fans famously took over the #WhiteLivesMatter hashtag on social media in a largely successful effort to drown out racist online chatter, there’s been no shortage of other events that seemed ripe for such a move: the presidential debates, the election, the white riot at the Capitol, and any of countless actions and inactions by former President Trump.

But apparently they held off until two days after President Biden’s inauguration, mobilizing forces to take over the #ImpeachBidenNow after a deeply cynical attempt by Republicans to retaliate for the former president’s second impeachment by making a similar move on the new president on his first full day in office.

Controversial Republican Congressperson Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene announced on Twitter, “I’ve just filed articles of impeachment on president Joe Biden, we will see how this goes,” she wrote. “President Joe Biden is unfit to hold the office of the presidency. His pattern of abuse of power as President Obama’s vice president is lengthy and disturbing.”

Greene, a steadfast Trump supporter who is said to have connections to the QAnon conspiracy theory, is just a month into her term in Congress. She has also filed articles over long-refuted claims of corruption against Biden and his family.

Americans just beginning to grow accustomed to not having several daily dumpster fires coming out of the Oval Office awaked on Friday to see #ImpeachBidenNow trending with more than 85,000 Tweets.

But like #WhiteLivesMatter, clicking on the hashtag brings up tweets like this:

this:

#ImpeachBidenNow I think it’s a great time to bring back this masterpiece: pic.twitter.com/pGtrcdlU0g — Amber (@superstars169) January 22, 2021

this:

How trumpies looking rtn 😏🤣 kpopies stepping in 😀#ImpeachBidenNow pic.twitter.com/qDnJg6WmpT — slutforbangtanboyz (@vminismykink95) January 22, 2021

this:

Me: #ImpeachBidenNow is trending? WTF? Also me when I see it was k-pop highjacked: pic.twitter.com/DkHoj6Hq5H — Erin (@3isahandful) January 22, 2021

and this:

Apparently, the GOP still has not learned what many web editors know all too well from experience: K-pop fans do not play around.

