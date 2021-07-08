iHeartRadio Music Festival Adds J. Cole and Finneas to 2021 Lineup

iHeartRadio Music Festival have added J. Cole and Finneas to the 2021 lineup.

The announcement adds to J. Cole’s growing string of festival dates this year. He is also set for Rolling Loud in New York and California. Earlier this spring, Cole released his first album in three years, “The Off-Season.”

At the end of the month, Billie Eilish will release her sophomore album, “Happier Than Ever,” which was produced by Finneas. Over the last year, he wrote and produced the next James Bond theme song and is set to compose his first film score for high school drama “The Fallout.”

The iHeart Radio Musical Festival will return to the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nev., running Sept. 17 to 18. Ryan Seacrest will host a decades- and genre-spanning bill that also includes Eilish, Cheap Trick, Coldplay, Dua Lipa, Florida Georgia Line, Journey, Khalid, Lil Baby Maroon 5, Nelly, Sam Hunt and Weezer, with more still to be announced.

Leading up to the festival’s feature performances will be a number of sets at Area15’s Daytime Stage. Alongside fan zones and interactive experiences from iHeartRadio’s brand partners, DaBaby, Olivia Rodrigo, The Kid LAROI, Saweetie, All Time Low, 24kGoldn, Russell Dickerson, Yungblud, Gabby Barrett, Tate McRae, Conan Gray and Addison Rae will perform.

Both nights of the two-day event will be streamed each night on iHeartMedia stations in over 150 markets and on The CW app and its website. Those that miss the chance to attend or watch the live stream will be able to later watch a two-night television special of the event on Oct. 2 and 3.

The iHeartRadio Musical Festival is co-produced by John Sykes, Tom Poleman and Michael Dempsey. Tickets are currently on sale.