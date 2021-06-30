Iggy Azalea Alleges Britney Spears’ Father Made Her Sign NDA Before BBMAs Performance

Iggy Azalea has spoken out in support of her collaborator Britney Spears, and is alleging that her father and co-conservator, Jamie Spears, made the “Fancy” singer sign a non-disclosure agreement before their 2015 performance at the Billboard Music Awards.

In a new statement posted to Twitter, Azalea claimed that she has “personally witnessed the same behavior” that Britney Spears alleged in her explosive, 24-minute testimony last week.

“Its [sic] basic human decency to at the very least remove a person Britney has identified as abusive from her life. This should be illegal,” Azalea’s statement began. “During the time we worked together in 2015, I personally witnessed the same behavior Britney detailed in regards to her father last week and I just want to back her up & tell the world that: She is not exaggerating or lying.”

During a court hearing on June 23, Spears spoke publicly about her conservatorship, which was instilled in 2008, for the first time. In her statement, Spears said that she wanted to “sue” her family and expressed that she would like to get married to her boyfriend, Sam Asghari, and have more children, but is unable to do so because the conservatorship does not allow her to remove her IUD.

Azalea went on to detail what she allegedly witnessed at the BBMAs, including that Jamie Spears had her sign a NDA before their performance of collaborative single “Pretty Girls.” Representatives for Jamie Spears did not immediately respond to Variety‘s request for comment.

“I saw her restricted from even the most bizarre & trivial things: like how many sodas she was allowed to drink. Why is that even Necessary?” Azalea wrote. “Her father conveniently waited until literally moments before our BMAs performance when I was backstage in the dressing room & told me if I did not sign an NDA he would not allow me on stage.”

“The way he went about getting me to sign a contract, sounded similar to the tactics Britney spoke about last week in regards to her Las Vegas show,” Azalea continued. “Jamie Spears has a habit of making people sign documents while under Duress it seems, and Britney Spears should not be forced to co-exist with that man when she’s made it clear it is negatively impacting her mental health. This is not right at all.”

During her testimony, Britney Spears alleged that she was put on lithium after wanting to back out of a show in Las Vegas, with the justification being that she was not taking her current medication or cooperating at rehearsals.

“Three days later, after I said no to Vegas, my therapist sat me down in a room and said he had a million phone calls about how I was not cooperating in rehearsals, and I haven’t been taking my medication. All this was false. He immediately, the next day, put me on lithium out of nowhere,” Britney Spears said. “He took me off my normal meds I’ve been on for five years. And lithium is a very, very strong and completely different medication compared to what I was used to. You can go mentally impaired if you take too much, if you stay on it longer than five months. But he put me on that and I felt drunk. …Not only did my family not do a goddamn thing, my dad was all for it. Anything that happened to me had to be approved by my dad.”

On Wednesday, Jamie Spears filed new court documents saying that he is not responsible for her treatment under the conservatorship.

“Unlike Ms. Montgomery and Mr. Ingham, Mr. Spears does not speak or meet with Ms. Spears’ medical team, and he is not permitted to nor does he have the opportunity to provide any input into his daughter’s current medical treatment, diagnosis, or therapy,” the docs state. “Not does Mr. Spears participate in or discuss Ms. Spears’ personal affairs with her, such as issues related to her self-care, marriage, and reproductive desires…Mr. Spears is simply not involved in any decisions related to Ms. Spears’ personal care of medical or reproductive issues.”