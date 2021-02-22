ICM Partners Reconfigures Music Leadership With Rob Prinz, Head of Worldwide Concerts, Stepping Down

ICM Partners has reshuffled its concerts division, elevating Mark Siegel (pictured at left) to head of worldwide concerts and Robert Gibbs (pictured at right) to head of music. In addition, Matt Bates has been named head of international/head of Europe. ICM partner Rob Prinz, who had been head of worldwide concerts, is stepping down from the position. He’ll be a full-time agent representing such clients as Jerry Seinfeld.

The re-aligned leadership structure was announced by Chris Silbermann, CEO of ICM Partners, who said, “Mark Siegel, Robert Gibbs and Matt Bates are universally respected within our agency and the music business at large. Through their hard work and dedication to their clients and the team here at ICM, they epitomize the true meaning of leading by example.”

With his promotion to head of music, the Los Angeles-based Gibbs becomes the highest-ranking Black executive in the agency business, ICM notes in its announcement.

Elsewhere at the agency, Steve Levine, a 20-year veteran and founding partner of ICM, will stay on as co-head of worldwide concerts; Peter Elliot remains managing director of Primary Talent International, and Scott Mantell continues as co-head of ICM International, based in L.A.

In addition, the agency announced the establishment of a Concerts Leadership Committee “designed to keep the department on the cutting edge of every client opportunity and groom the next generation of department leaders.” Serving on the committee are Jacqueline Reynolds-Drumm, Yves C. Pierre, Ari Bernstein and Mitch Blackman.

Silbermann further commented: “We have empowered a talented, diverse and forward-thinking leadership team to best represent our clients and reap the rewards of the investments we have made in the live events business. We are all looking forward to a booming 2022 and beyond as the audience returns to experience the artists and concerts they love and have greatly missed. This diverse team combines the wisdom of experience with a forward-thinking next generation enthusiasm, giving our clients a dynamic leadership team and representation department built not only for success today, but into the future.”