How to Watch Tom Hanks’ ‘Celebrating America’ Inauguration Special

Tom Hanks will host the “Celebrating America” inauguration special program following the official transfer of power to President-Elect Joe Biden and Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris.

The presidential celebration, which takes place Jan. 20 at 8:30 p.m. ET, is intended to showcase the commitment to American healing and unity. It will feature a slew of performances from high-profile singers and bands like the Foo Fighters, John Legend, Bruce Springsteen, Demi Lovato, Justin Timberlake, Ant Clemons and Jon Bon Jovi. The performers will be sharing their talents from different locations across the country, as the inaugural events are intended to minimize the risk of further COVID-19 spread.

More performances are expected to be announced ahead of the event.

Hanks will also be joined by Eva Longoria and Kerry Washington, who plan to introduce segments about various U.S. residents who worked to make a change in the communities they are from.

Both Biden and Harris are scheduled to share remarks during the celebratory event, as well. Earlier in the day’s proceedings, the two will officially take on the titles of President and Vice President. The honor is to be bestowed upon them on account of their success in winning 306 electoral votes, more than the 232 won by their competitors.

The event is an official part of the Presidential Inauguration Committee’s celebratory plans for the peaceful transition of power. As the culmination of the day’s plans, the program will be available live on many major networks, including ABC, CBS, CNN, NBC, MSNBC and PBS.

For those who have cut the cord, it will also be offered through a livestream on PIC social media channels. Their YouTube, Facebook, Twitter and Twitch will carry the celebration. Streaming partners for the inaugural committee, including Amazon Prime Video, Microsoft Bing, NewsNOW from Fox, AT&T DIRECTV and U-verse are also expected to offer the “Celebrating America” program.