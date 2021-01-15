Hollywood Music in Media Awards Announces 2021 Nominees; Kenny Loggins Set for Lifetime Honor (EXCLUSIVE)

Nominees for the Hollywood Music in Media Awards are being unveiled Friday, with a packed slate of songs and scores in film, TV and videogame categories. Names in contention range from Alexandre Desplat, James Newton Howard and Trent Reznor/Atticus Ross as returning veterans in the score divisions to stars like Taylor Swift, H.E.R., Brandi Carlile, Travis Scott, Haim and Janelle Monae as nominated songwriters for feature film themes.
Kenny Loggins has been tagged for the HMMAs; Career Achievement in Music honor, which has previously gone to figures including Diane Warren, Smokey Robinson and composer John Debney.
Loggins will perform on the livestreamed awards show, which has been set for 7 p.m. PT on Jan. 27, to be webcast on the HMMA site in lieu of the traditional live ceremony (which last year took place at Avalon in Hollywood). He’ll be joined in the performance ranks by Andra Day, Rita Wilson, Celeste, Kris Bowers and Laura Pausini.
The HMMAs are in some ways seen as a bellwether of what might make it into contention in the music categories at upcoming awards show — but more of a bellwether for the shortlists, due to the high number of nominees in multiple genre subcategories. For example, the HMMAs cast a very wide net with 34 nominees just for film scores, due to breaking competitions down by feature films (i.e., studio efforts), independent films, animated films, documentary and entries from sci-fi and horror genres. The net is cast almost equally wide with an entire range of song competitions.
Other song nominees of note include such famous names as Mary J. Blige, John Legend, Aloee Black and Justin Timberlake. An indie favorite who hasn’t previously been featured as much in the awards conversation is Sharon Van Etten. At the HMMAs, unlike the Oscars or Globes, song performers are nominated as well, which allows a spot in contention for artists who sang but did not co-write movie themes, like Sinead O’Connor and “Eurovision’s” Rachel McAdams.
Music supervisors for film, television and videogames also have their own competitions at the HMMAs, unlike most other shows, which have been slower to recognize that as an artform worthy of qualitative judgments by peers.
Nominations are chosen by the org’s advisory board special selection committee. The final ballot goes out to a wide range of voters who include members of the Motion Picture and Television Academies. Grammy voters, the Society of Composers & Lyricists, and music execs and journalists.
The full list of nominees:
ORIGINAL SCORE – FEATURE FILM
DA 5 BLOODS (Netflix) – Terence Blanchard
THE LIFE AHEAD (LA VITA DAVANTI A SE) (Netflix) – Gabriel Yared
MA RAINEY’S BLACK BOTTOM (Netflix) – Branford Marsalis
MANK (Netflix) – Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross
THE MIDNIGHT SKY (Netflix) – Alexandre Desplat
NEWS OF THE WORLD (Universal Pictures / Netflix) – James Newton Howard
PIECES OF A WOMAN (Netflix) – Howard Shore
THE TRIAL OF THE CHICAGO 7 (Netflix) – Daniel Pemberton
ORIGINAL SCORE – INDEPENDENT FILM
THE 24TH (Vertical Entertainment) – Alex Heffes
AMMONITE (Neon) – Dustin O’Halloran, Volker Bertelmann
THE GLORIAS (LD Entertainment / Roadside Attractions) – Elliot Goldenthal
MINARI (A24) – Emile Mosseri
SHIRLEY (Neon) – Tamar-kali
WILD MOUNTAIN THYME (Bleecker Street Media) – Amelia Warner
ORIGINAL SCORE – ANIMATED FILM
THE CROODS: A NEW AGE (Universal Pictures) – Mark Mothersbaugh
ONWARD (Walt Disney Studios) – Mychael Danna, Jeff Danna
SHAUN THE SHEEP: FARMAGEDDON (Netflix) – Tom Howe
SOUL (Walt Disney Studios) – Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, Jon Batiste
WOLFWALKERS (GKIDS Films) – Bruno Coulais
ORIGINAL SCORE – SCI-FI/FANTASY
THE NEW MUTANTS (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures / Disney+) – Mark Snow
THE OLD GUARD (Netflix) – Volker Bertelmann, Dustin O’Halloran
PALM SPRINGS (Neon) – Matthew Compton
TENET (Warner Bros. / HBO Max) – Ludwig Görannson
WONDER WOMAN 1984 (Warner Bros. / HBO Max) – Hans Zimmer
ORIGINAL SCORE – HORROR FILM
ANTEBELLUM (Lionsgate Films) – Nate Wonder, Roman GianArthur
THE DARK AND THE WICKED (RLJE Films / Shudder) – Tom Schraeder
THE EMPTY MAN (Walt Disney Studios) – Christopher Young, Lustmord
THE INVISIBLE MAN (Universal Pictures) – Benjamin Wallfisch
SWALLOW (IFC Films) – Nathan Halpern
ORIGINAL SCORE – DOCUMENTARY
ATHLETE A (Netflix) – Jeff Beal
CRIP CAMP (Netflix) – Bear McCreary
DAVID ATTENBOROUGH: A LIFE ON OUR PLANET (Netflix) – Steven Price
JOHN LEWIS: GOOD TROUBLE (Magnolia Pictures / Participant) – Tamar-kali
RISING PHOENIX (Netflix) – Daniel Pemberton
ORIGINAL SONG – FEATURE FILM
“Fight for You” from JUDAS AND THE BLACK MESSIAH – Written by H.E.R., Dernst Emile II, Tiara Thomas. Performed by H.E.R. (Warner Bros. / HBO Max)
“Hear My Voice” from THE TRIAL OF CHICAGO 7 – Written by Daniel Pemberton, Celeste. Performed by Celeste (Netflix)
“Húsavík (Hometown)” from EUROVISION SONG CONTEST: THE STORY OF FIRE SAGA – Written by Savan Kotecha, Rickard Göransson, Fat Max Gsus. Performed by Will Ferrell, Rachel McAdams, Molly Sandén (Netflix)
“The Plan” from TENET – Written by Jacques Webster II, Ebony Naomi Oshunrinde, Ludwig Göransson. Performed by Travis Scott (Warner Bros. Home Entertainment / HBO Max)
“Poverty Porn” from THE FORTY-YEAR-OLD VERSION – Written by Radha Blank, Khrysis. Performed by RadhaMUSPrime (Netflix)
“Seen (Io Si)” from THE LIFE AHEAD (LA VITA DAVANTI A SE) – Written by Diane Warren, Laura Pausini, Niccolò Agliardi. Performed by Laura Pausini (Netflix)
“Speak Now” from ONE NIGHT IN MIAMI – Written by Leslie Odom Jr., Sam Ashworth. Performed by Leslie Odom Jr. (Amazon Studios)
“Tigress & Tweed” from THE UNITED STATES VS. BILLIE HOLIDAY – Written by Raphael Saadiq, Andra Day. Performed by Andra Day (Hulu)
ORIGINAL SONG – INDEPENDENT FILM
“Everybody Cries” from THE OUTPOST – Written by Rod Lurie, Larry Groupé, Rita Wilson. Performed by Rita Wilson (Screen Media Films)
“I’ll Be Singing” from WILD MOUNTAIN THYME – Written by Amelia Warner, John Patrick Shanley. Performed by Sinéad O’Connor (Bleecker Street Media)
“Rain Song” from MINARI – Written by Emile Mosseri, Stefanie Hong. Performed by Yeri Han (A24)
“Staring At A Mountain” from NEVER RARELY SOMETIMES ALWAYS – Written by Sharon van Etten. Performed by Sharon Van Etten (Focus Features / HBO Max)
ORIGINAL SONG – ANIMATED FILM
“Carried Me With You” from ONWARD – Written by Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth, Tim Hanseroth. Performed by Brandi Carlile (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures / Disney+)
“Feel the Thunder” from THE CROODS: A NEW AGE – Written by Alana Haim, Danielle Haim, Este Haim and Ariel Rechtshaid. Performed by HAIM (Universal Pictures)
“Free” from THE ONE AND ONLY IVAN – Written by Diane Warren. Performed by Charlie Puth (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures / Disney+)
“Just Sing” from TROLLS WORLD TOUR – Written by Max Martin, Justin Timberlake, Ludwig Göransson, Sarah Aarons (Universal Studios)
“Rocket to the Moon” from OVER THE MOON – Written by Christopher Curtis, Marjorie Duffield, Helen Park. Performed by Cathy Ang (Netflix)
“Stand for Hope – When I Stand with You” from TWO BY TWO: OVERBOARD! – Written by Eímear Noone. Performed by Sibéal (Entertainment One)
ORIGINAL SONG – DOCUMENTARY
“The Future” from THE WAY I SEE IT – Written by Aloe Blacc. Performed by Aloe Blacc (Focus Features)
“How Can I Tell You?” From NASRIN – Written by Lynn Ahrens, Stephen Flaherty. Performed by Lynn Ahrens, Stephen Flaherty. (Virgil Films & Entertainment)
“Never Break” from GIVING VOICE – Written by John Legend, Nasri Atweh, Benjamin Hudson McIldowie, Greg Wells, John Stephens. Performed by John Legend. (Netflix)
“Only The Young” from MISS AMERICANA – Written by Taylor Swift, Joe Little. Performed by Taylor Swift (Netflix)
“See What You’ve Done” from BELLY OF THE BEAST – Written by Mary J. Blige, Nova Wav, DJ Camper. Performed by Mary J. Blige (PBS)
“Turntables” from ALL IN: THE FIGHT FOR DEMOCRACY – Written by Janelle Monáe. Performed by Janelle Monáe (Amazon)
ORIGINAL SCORE – INDEPENDENT FILM (FOREIGN LANGUAGE)
ALL AGAINST ALL (Fivia) – Kristian Sensini
BLACK BEACH (eOne Films Spain) – Arturo Cardelus
BLIZZARD OF SOULS (DVĒSEĻU PUTENIS) (Access – A / Pandastorm) – Lolita Ritmanis
SUMMER KNIGHT (China Film Administration) – Min He
ZERØ (Nemesis Media) – Ricardo Curto
ORIGINAL SCORE – TV MOVIE / STREAMED
BAD EDUCATION (HBO) – Michael Abels
BAD HAIR (Hulu) – Kris Bowers
CLOUDS (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures / Disney+) – Brian Tyler
EVIL EYE (Amazon Prime Video) – Ronit Kirchman
FEARLESS – A NETFLIX ORIGINAL (Netflix) – Anne-Kathrin Dern
SYLVIE’S LOVE (Amazon Studios) – Fabrice Lecomte
MUSIC DOCUMENTARY / SPECIAL PROGRAM
THE BEE GEES: HOW CAN YOU MEND A BROKEN HEART – Produced by Jeanne Elfant Festa, Mark Monroe, Nigel Sinclair. Directed by Frank Marshall (HBO Documentary Films / HBO Max)
COACHELLA: 20 YEARS IN THE DESERT – Produced by Michael W. Abbott, Andrew Klein, Skip Paige and Chris Perkel. Directed by Chris Perkel & Drew Thomas (YouTube Originals)
THE GO GO’S – Produced by Eimhear O’Neill, Corey Russell, Trevor Birney. Directed by Alison Ellwood (ShowTime Networks)
MISS AMERICANA – Produced by Morgan Neville, Christine O’Malley and Caitrin Rogers. Directed by Lana Wilson (Netflix)
SONG EXPLODER – Produced by Caryn Capotosto, Bryan Younce. Directed by Nicola Marsh & Morgan Neville (Netflix)
ORIGINAL SCORE – TV SHOW/LIMITED SERIES
BRIDGERTON (Netflix) – Kris Bowers
THE CROWN (Netflix) – Martin Phipps
LOVECRAFT COUNTRY (HBO / HBO Max) – Laura Karpman, Raphael Saadiq
THE QUEEN’S GAMBIT (Netflix) – Carlos Rafael Rivera
STAR TREK: DISCOVERY (CBS / CBS All Access) – Jeff Russo
TED LASSO (Apple TV+) – Tom Howe, Marcus Mumford
ORIGINAL SCORE – DOCUMENTARY TV SERIES
BELUSHI (Showtime) – Tree Adams
THE DEVIL NEXT DOOR (Netflix) – Antonio Pinto, Eduardo Aram
LENOX HILL (Netflix) – Uri Frost
MCMILLION$ (Netflix) – Pinar Toprak
NIGHT ON EARTH (Netflix) – Edmund Butt
TIGER KING: MURDER, MAYHEM AND MADNESS (Netflix) – Mark Mothersbaugh, John Enroth, Albert Fox, Robert Mothersbaugh
MAIN TITLE THEME – TV SHOW/LIMITED SERIES
HOLLYWOOD (Netflix) – Nathan Barr
HUNTERS (Amazon) – Trevor Gureckis
MARVEL’S 616 (Disney) – Jeremy Turner
P-VALLEY (Starz!) – Terrica Alexander aka Jucee Froot, Katori Hall
THE QUEEN’S GAMBIT (Netflix) – Carlos Rafael Rivera
THE WITCHER (Netflix) – Sonya Belousova & Giona Ostinelli
ORIGINAL SONG – TV SHOW/LIMITED SERIES
“All For Us” from EUPHORIA – Written by Timothy Lee McKenzie aka Labrinth. Performed by Zendaya & Labrinth (HBO / HBO Max)
“The Eddy” from THE EDDY – Written by Glen Ballard, Randy Kerber. Performed by The Eddy Band with Yoann Danier (Netflix)
“One Less Angel” from THE MARVELOUS MRS. MAISEL – Written by Thomas Mizer, Curtis Moore. Performed by Darius de Haas (Amazon Prime Video)
“Out There” from SEVEN WORLDS, ONE PLANET – Written by Sia, Hans Zimmer, Christopher Braide. Performed by Sia (BBC America)
“Toss A Coin To Your Witcher” from THE WITCHER – Written by Sonya Belousova, Giona Ostinelli, Jenny Klein. Performed by Joey Batey (Netflix)
“Tulsa, 1921 – Catch the Fire” from LOVECRAFT COUNTRY – Written by Laura Karpman, Raphael Saadiq. Performed by Janai Brugger (HBO / HBO Max)
OUTSTANDING MUSIC SUPERVISION – FILM
Angela Leus – TROLLS WORLD TOUR (Universal Studios)
Bonnie Greenberg – THE LIFE AHEAD (LA VITA DAVANTI A SE) (Netflix)
Guy C. Routte – THE FORTY-YEAR-OLD VERSION (Netflix)
Linda Cohen – THE HIGH NOTE (Focus Features)
Lynn Fainchtein – THE UNITED STATES VS. BILLIE HOLIDAY (Hulu)
Sue Jacobs – PROMISING YOUNG WOMAN (Focus Features)
Tom MacDougall – SOUL (Walt Disney Studios)
OUTSTANDING MUSIC SUPERVISION – TELEVISION
Angela Vicari – THE EDDY (Netflix)
Gabe Hilfer – OZARK (Netflix)
Jen Malone – THE UMBRELLA ACADEMY (Netflix)
Matt Biffa – SEX EDUCATION (Netflix)
Nora Felder – BETTER THINGS SEASON 3 (Hulu)
Stephanie Diaz-Matos, Sarah Bromberg – P-VALLEY (Starz!)
OUTSTANDING MUSIC SUPERVISION – VIDEO GAME
Alex Hackford, Peter Scaturro, Keith Leary – GHOST OF TSUSHIMA
Sam Marshall, Marc Senasac, Jonathan Mayer – CONCRETE GENIE
Scott Hanau, Alex Hackford, Rob Goodson – MARVEL’S SPIDER-MAN: MILES MORALES
Square-Enix Sound Division – FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE
Scott Hanau, Rob Goodson, Scott Shoemaker – THE LAST OF US PART II
ORIGINAL SCORE – SHORT FILM (ANIMATED)
AURA – Sturdivant Adams
MIME YOUR MANNERS – Corey Wallace
SCRIBBLINGS – Nolan Markey
STICKS AND STONES – Daniel Markovich
THE WRONG ROCK – Grant Kirkhope
TO GERARD – Layla Minoui
ORIGINAL SCORE – SHORT FILM (LIVE ACTION)
A BATHROOM ON DRAKE – Dave Catalano
DEFENSELESS – J. M. Quintana Cámara
IMAGINE SYMPHONY LIVE – Chris Thomas
MY PEOPLE, MY COUNTRY – Zhiyi Wang
THE FIRST COLOR – Annie Rosevear
THE WATER WALKER – Jay Wadley, Trevor Gureckis, Adam Weiss (Found Objects)
ORIGINAL SCORE – VIDEO GAME
ASSASSIN’S CREED VALHALLA – Jesper Kyd, Sarah Schachner, Einar Selvik
GHOST OF TSUSHIMA – Ilan Eshkeri & Shigeru Umebayashi
HADES – Darren Korb
MARVEL’S AVENGERS – Bobby Tahouri
MARVEL’S SPIDER-MAN: MILES MORALAS – John Paesano
ORI AND THE WILL OF THE WISPS – Gareth Coker
STAR WARS: SQUADRONS – Gordy Haab
THE LAST OF US PART II – Gustavo Santaolalla, Mac Quayle
ORIGINAL SONG – VIDEO GAME
“In the Blood” from HADES. Written by Darren Korb. Performed by Darren Korb and Ashley Barrett
“Weeping Dawn” from BALDUR’S GATE 3 – Written by Borislav Slavov. Performed by Vesela Delcheva and Budapest Studio Orchestra
“Renegade” from ARKNIGHTS OST – Written by Jason Walsh. Performed by Substantial and X.ARI
“The Baddest” from LEAGUE OF LEGENDS – Written by Riot Music Team and Bekuh BOOM; Vocals by SOYEON of (G)I-DLE, MIYEON of (G)I-DLE, Bea Miller, and Wolftyla
“I’m Ready” from MARVEL’S SPIDER-MAN: MILES MORALAS – Written by Jaden Smith, Josiah Bell, Omarr Rambert, Alex Hackford. Vocals by Jaden Smith
“The Way of the Ghost” from GHOST OF TSUSHIMA – Written by Ilan Eshkeri, Jenny Plant. Vocal by Clare Uchima
“BB’s Theme” from DEATH STRANDING – Written by Ludvig Forssell. Vocal by Jenny Plant
SONG/SCORE – MOBILE VIDEO GAME
CALL OF DUTY: MOBILE – Wilbert Roget, II; Guillaume Roussel
GAME FOR PEACE – Theme by Brian Tyler, Score by Austin Wintory
GARENA FREE FIRE – Nobuko Toda, Ludvig Forssell
HONOR OF KINGS – Edouard Brenneisen, Daniel James
KINGDOM CRAFT – Lei Huang
MYTHGARD – John Robert Matz
SOUNDTRACK ALBUM
ASSASSIN’S CREED VALHALLA (Lakeshore Records)
BILL & TED: FACE THE MUSIC (Lakeshore Records)
JINGLE JANGLE: A CHRISTMAS JOURNEY (Atlantic Records)
ONWARD (Walt Disney Records)
PROMISING YOUNG WOMAN (Capitol Records)
SOUL (Walt Disney Records)
THE EDDY (Sony Classical)
MUSIC VIDEO (INDEPENDENT)
Carla Patullo – Apotheke
Hooked Like Helen – Liar
Jamie Alimorad – Brighter Days
JayQ The Legend – Body Talk Remix
Olivia Rox – Galileo
Riotron – Dark Highway
The National Parks – Wildflower
The Red Jumpsuit Apparatus – Is This The Real World?
Wouter Kellerman and Mzansi Youth Choir – The Climb
SONG/SCORE – TRAILER
DUNE trailer – Music Supervisor/Music Director: Stephanie Koury. Music Score by Hans Zimmer. Eclipse written by Roger Waters.
SONG/SCORE – COMMERCIAL ADVERTISEMENT
“Enigma (Give a Bit of Mmh to Me)” Kinder Bueno – TV commercial:
Song written by Rainer Pietsch & Amanda Lear. Produced & composed by Jake Warren. Performed by Alice Ella.
MAIN TITLE – TV SHOW (FOREIGN LANGUAGE)
DOFAAT BEIRUT – Amir Hedayah (Lebanon)
ORIGINAL SONG – SHORT FILM
“Brave” from THE GREAT ARTIST – Written by Jon Altham, Pia Toscano, Matthew Postlethwaite. Vocal by Pia Toscano