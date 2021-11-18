Hollywood Music in Media Awards Honor Billie Eilish, Hans Zimmer, Nicholas Britell, Rufus Wainwright and More

Honors were given out in more than 30 categories at Wednesday’s 12th annual Hollywood Music in Media Awards, with singer-songwriters like Billie Eilish, H.E.R., Adam Levine and Rufus Wainwright being celebrated in the live webcast as well as composers including Hans Zimmer, Rachel Portman, Alberto Iglesias and Nicholas Britell.
The HMMAs reward songwriters, composers and even performers in fields that include not just film and TV work but everything from video games to commercials to theme park music.
Film nominations are given in multiple genres, which allows for a series of short lists that members of the Academy’s music branch may end up studying as they vote for the Oscars’ much, much shorter lists.
New categories were introduced this year, most notably outstanding on-screen performance in a film, which extends the awards not just to writers and composers but into the realm of actors and on-screen performers. That was one of two awards picked up by the Apple Plus film “Coda,” and went to Amelia Jones as Ruby singing and signing Joni Mitchell’s “Both Sides Now in the film. “Coda” also won outstanding song for an independent film for “Beyond The Shore.”
A list of nominees as well as winners can be found here. The full list of HMMA winners:
SCORE – FEATURE FILM
DON’T LOOK UP (Netflix) – Nicholas Britell
SCORE – ANIMATED FILM
THE ADDAMS FAMILY 2 (MGM / United Artists Releasing) – Mychael Danna and Jeff Danna
SCORE – SCIFI/FANTASY FILM
DUNE (Warner Bros.) – Hans Zimmer
SCORE – HORROR FILM
A QUIET PLACE II (Paramount Pictures) – Marco Beltrami
SCORE – DOCUMENTARY FILM
JULIA (Sony Classics) – Rachel Portman
SCORE – INDEPENDENT FILM
C’MON C’MON (A24) – Bryce Dessner & Aaron Dessner
SCORE – INDEPENDENT FILM (Foreign Language)
PARALLEL MOTHERS (Sony Pictures Classics) – Alberto Iglesias
SONG – FEATURE FILM
“No Time to Die” from NO TIME TO DIE (Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer) – Written by Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell. Performed by Billie Eilish
SONG – ANIMATED FILM
“Good Mood” from PAW PATROL (Paramount Pictures) – Written by Karl Johan Schuster, Savan Kotecha, Oscar Gorres and Adam Levine. Performed by Adam Levine
SONG – DOCUMENTARY FILM
“Secret Sister” from REBEL HEARTS (Discovery+) – Written and performed by Rufus Wainwright
SONG – INDEPENDENT FILM
“Beyond the Shore” from CODA (Apple) – Written by Nick Baxter, Siân Heder, Marius de Vries, Matt Dahan. Performed by Emilia Jones
SONG – ONSCREEN PERFORMANCE
Emilia Jones – “Both Sides Now” from CODA (Apple) written by Joni Mitchell.
MUSIC DOCUMENTARY/SPECIAL PROGRAM
THE SPARKS BROTHERS (Focus Features) – Produced by George Hencken, Nira Park, Laura Richardson. Directed by Edgar Wright
MUSIC THEMED FILM, BIOPIC or MUSICAL
RESPECT (MGM) – Produced by Sue Baden-Powell, Jason Cloth, Aaron L. Gilbert, Jennifer Hudson, Liesl Tommy. Directed by Liesl Tommy.
MUSIC SUPERVISION – FILM
Tracy McKnight – FLAG DAY (MGM)
MUSIC SUPERVISION – TV SHOW/LIMITED SERIES
Tony Von Pervieux, Christa Miller – TED LASSO (Apple TV+)
MAIN TITLE – TV SHOW/LIMITED SERIES
THE WONDER YEARS (ABC) – Roahn Hylton, Jacob Yoffee & Scotty Granger
SCORE – TV SHOW/LIMITED SERIES
SQUID GAME (Netflix) – Jung Jae-il
MAIN TITLE – TV SHOW (FOREIGN LANGUAGE)
QUIEN MATO a SARA (Mexico) – David Murillo R.
SCORE – DOCUMENTARY SERIES – TV/DIGITAL
COUNTDOWN: INSPIRATION4 MISSION TO SPACE (Netflix) – Thomas Caffey
SONG – TV SHOW/LIMITED SERIES
“Change” from WE THE PEOPLE (Netflix) – Written by H.E.R., Maxx Moore, David Harris, Ronald Colson, and Jeff Gitelman. Performed by H.E.R.
SCORE – VIDEO GAME
RATCHET & CLANK: RIFT APART – Mark Mothersbaugh, Wataru Hokoyama
SONG – VIDEO GAME
“Burn It All Down” from LEAGUE OF LEGENDS – Written by Riot Music Team and Alex Seaver of Mako; Performed by PVRIS
SONG/SCORE – MOBILE VIDEO GAME
ARENA OF VALOR 4.0 (Tencent and Garena) – Written by Yang Lee. Performed by Budapest Scoring Symphony Orchestra.
SONG – SHORT FILM
“Headnoise” from HEADNOISE – Written by Tone, Ashley Jones, and Matthew Wang.
SCORE – SHORT FILM (ANIMATED)
BLUSH – Joy Ngiaw (Apple)
SCORE – SHORT FILM (LIVE ACTION)
FELLINI FORWARD – Dimitris Dodoras
SCORE – SHORT FILM (DOCUMENTARY)
AUDIBLE – Jackson Greenberg
SOUNDTRACK ALBUM
LAST NIGHT IN SOHO (Back Lot Music)
SONG/SCORE COMMERCIAL ADVERTISEMENT
“Everything I Do Gohn Be Funky (From Now On)” (NEW ORLEANS JAZZ & HERITAGE FOUNDATION – RISE AND SHINE) – Written by Allen Toussaint, arranged by Found Objects. Performed by Troy Andrews,Nadav Nirenberg, Julian Gosin, Roger Lewis, Chauncey Yearwood, Gabe Medd, Evan Margulies, Nora Nalepka, Morgan Price
LIVE CONCERT FOR A VISUAL MEDIUM
BO BURNHAM: INSIDE – Bo Burnham
SONG/SCORE – TRAILER
Maya and the Three – “Maya and the Three Trailer” Performed by Kali Uchis, Written by Gustavo Santaolalla and Paul Williams
EDUCATIONAL/ENTERTAINMENT EXHIBITS OR THEME PARK RIDES
SIGNS OF LIFE (Griffith Observatory Exhibit) – Dan Radlauer, Alan Ett, Scott Liggett
INDEPENDENT MUSIC VIDEO
Abstract Mindstate (“A Wise Tale”) Written and performed by Abstract Mindstate. Directed by Neesin