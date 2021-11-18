Hollywood Music in Media Awards Honor Billie Eilish, Hans Zimmer, Nicholas Britell, Rufus Wainwright and More

Honors were given out in more than 30 categories at Wednesday’s 12th annual Hollywood Music in Media Awards, with singer-songwriters like Billie Eilish, H.E.R., Adam Levine and Rufus Wainwright being celebrated in the live webcast as well as composers including Hans Zimmer, Rachel Portman, Alberto Iglesias and Nicholas Britell.

The HMMAs reward songwriters, composers and even performers in fields that include not just film and TV work but everything from video games to commercials to theme park music.

Film nominations are given in multiple genres, which allows for a series of short lists that members of the Academy’s music branch may end up studying as they vote for the Oscars’ much, much shorter lists.

New categories were introduced this year, most notably outstanding on-screen performance in a film, which extends the awards not just to writers and composers but into the realm of actors and on-screen performers. That was one of two awards picked up by the Apple Plus film “Coda,” and went to Amelia Jones as Ruby singing and signing Joni Mitchell’s “Both Sides Now in the film. “Coda” also won outstanding song for an independent film for “Beyond The Shore.”

A list of nominees as well as winners can be found here. The full list of HMMA winners:

SCORE – FEATURE FILM

DON’T LOOK UP (Netflix) – Nicholas Britell

SCORE – ANIMATED FILM

THE ADDAMS FAMILY 2 (MGM / United Artists Releasing) – Mychael Danna and Jeff Danna

SCORE – SCIFI/FANTASY FILM

DUNE (Warner Bros.) – Hans Zimmer

SCORE – HORROR FILM

A QUIET PLACE II (Paramount Pictures) – Marco Beltrami

SCORE – DOCUMENTARY FILM

JULIA (Sony Classics) – Rachel Portman

SCORE – INDEPENDENT FILM

C’MON C’MON (A24) – Bryce Dessner & Aaron Dessner

SCORE – INDEPENDENT FILM (Foreign Language)

PARALLEL MOTHERS (Sony Pictures Classics) – Alberto Iglesias

SONG – FEATURE FILM

“No Time to Die” from NO TIME TO DIE (Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer) – Written by Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell. Performed by Billie Eilish

SONG – ANIMATED FILM

“Good Mood” from PAW PATROL (Paramount Pictures) – Written by Karl Johan Schuster, Savan Kotecha, Oscar Gorres and Adam Levine. Performed by Adam Levine

SONG – DOCUMENTARY FILM

“Secret Sister” from REBEL HEARTS (Discovery+) – Written and performed by Rufus Wainwright

SONG – INDEPENDENT FILM

“Beyond the Shore” from CODA (Apple) – Written by Nick Baxter, Siân Heder, Marius de Vries, Matt Dahan. Performed by Emilia Jones

SONG – ONSCREEN PERFORMANCE

Emilia Jones – “Both Sides Now” from CODA (Apple) written by Joni Mitchell.

MUSIC DOCUMENTARY/SPECIAL PROGRAM

THE SPARKS BROTHERS (Focus Features) – Produced by George Hencken, Nira Park, Laura Richardson. Directed by Edgar Wright

MUSIC THEMED FILM, BIOPIC or MUSICAL

RESPECT (MGM) – Produced by Sue Baden-Powell, Jason Cloth, Aaron L. Gilbert, Jennifer Hudson, Liesl Tommy. Directed by Liesl Tommy.

MUSIC SUPERVISION – FILM

Tracy McKnight – FLAG DAY (MGM)

MUSIC SUPERVISION – TV SHOW/LIMITED SERIES

Tony Von Pervieux, Christa Miller – TED LASSO (Apple TV+)

MAIN TITLE – TV SHOW/LIMITED SERIES

THE WONDER YEARS (ABC) – Roahn Hylton, Jacob Yoffee & Scotty Granger

SCORE – TV SHOW/LIMITED SERIES

SQUID GAME (Netflix) – Jung Jae-il

MAIN TITLE – TV SHOW (FOREIGN LANGUAGE)

QUIEN MATO a SARA (Mexico) – David Murillo R.

SCORE – DOCUMENTARY SERIES – TV/DIGITAL

COUNTDOWN: INSPIRATION4 MISSION TO SPACE (Netflix) – Thomas Caffey

SONG – TV SHOW/LIMITED SERIES

“Change” from WE THE PEOPLE (Netflix) – Written by H.E.R., Maxx Moore, David Harris, Ronald Colson, and Jeff Gitelman. Performed by H.E.R. SCORE – VIDEO GAME

RATCHET & CLANK: RIFT APART – Mark Mothersbaugh, Wataru Hokoyama

SONG – VIDEO GAME

“Burn It All Down” from LEAGUE OF LEGENDS – Written by Riot Music Team and Alex Seaver of Mako; Performed by PVRIS

SONG/SCORE – MOBILE VIDEO GAME

ARENA OF VALOR 4.0 (Tencent and Garena) – Written by Yang Lee. Performed by Budapest Scoring Symphony Orchestra.

SONG – SHORT FILM

“Headnoise” from HEADNOISE – Written by Tone, Ashley Jones, and Matthew Wang.

SCORE – SHORT FILM (ANIMATED)

BLUSH – Joy Ngiaw (Apple)

SCORE – SHORT FILM (LIVE ACTION)

FELLINI FORWARD – Dimitris Dodoras

SCORE – SHORT FILM (DOCUMENTARY)

AUDIBLE – Jackson Greenberg

SOUNDTRACK ALBUM

LAST NIGHT IN SOHO (Back Lot Music)

SONG/SCORE COMMERCIAL ADVERTISEMENT

“Everything I Do Gohn Be Funky (From Now On)” (NEW ORLEANS JAZZ & HERITAGE FOUNDATION – RISE AND SHINE) – Written by Allen Toussaint, arranged by Found Objects. Performed by Troy Andrews,Nadav Nirenberg, Julian Gosin, Roger Lewis, Chauncey Yearwood, Gabe Medd, Evan Margulies, Nora Nalepka, Morgan Price

LIVE CONCERT FOR A VISUAL MEDIUM

BO BURNHAM: INSIDE – Bo Burnham

SONG/SCORE – TRAILER

Maya and the Three – “Maya and the Three Trailer” Performed by Kali Uchis, Written by Gustavo Santaolalla and Paul Williams

EDUCATIONAL/ENTERTAINMENT EXHIBITS OR THEME PARK RIDES

SIGNS OF LIFE (Griffith Observatory Exhibit) – Dan Radlauer, Alan Ett, Scott Liggett