Hollywood Music in Media Award Winners Include Scores for ‘Soul,’ ‘News of the World,’ ‘Minari,’ ‘Queen’s Gambit’

Songs or scores from “Soul,” “Minari,” “Tenet,” “News of the World,” “”Euphoria” and “The Queen’s Gambit” were among the winners Wednesday night at the 11th annual (and first virtual) Hollywood Music in Media Awards.

Breaking down categories by genre affords the HMMAs the opportunity to cast a wide net in its awards. Film-related trophies went to James Newton Howard for “News of the World,” for outstanding score in a feature film; Emile Mosseri for “Minari” in the independent film category; Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross and Jon Batiste for “Soul” as the outstanding animated film score; Ludwig Göransson’s work on “Tenet” for sci-fi/fantasy score; Benjamin Wallfisch’s “The Invisible Man” score in the horror division; and Steven Price for documentary score for Netflix’s “David Attenborough: A Life on Our Planet.”

(Although it’s not yet certain how the Oscars will handle the different musical contributions of Batiste and Reznor/Ross for “Soul,” the HMMAs considered the jazz and underscore elements together.)

Song awards included a trophy for “Io Si (Seen)” in the feature film category, going to Diane Warren, Niccolò Agliardi and the song’s performer as well as co-writer, Laura Pausini; “The Outpost” in the indie film division, shared by director/co-writer Rod Lurie, Larry Groupé and co-writer/performer Rita Wilson; “Just Sing” from “Trolls World Tour,” going to Max Martin, Justin Timberlake, Ludwig Göransson and Sarah Aarons; and John Legend and his co-writers Nasri Atweh, Benjamin Hudson McIldowie, Greg Wells and John Stephens for “Never Break” from the documentary “Giving Voice.”

Performers on the webcast included lifetime achievement winner Kenny Loggins, doing his classic “I’m Alright”; Pausini and Wilson doing their award-winning numbers; Celeste doing her theme from “Trial of the Chicago 7”; Kris Bowers and Andra Day teaming up on Nat King Cole’s “Unforgettable”; and Starr Parodi performing “Somewhere Over the Rainbow.”

The full list of winners:

OUTSTANDING SCORE – FEATURE FILM

NEWS OF THE WORLD (Universal Pictures / Netflix) – James Newton Howard

OUTSTANDING SCORE – INDEPENDENT FILM

MINARI (A24) – Emile Mosseri

OUTSTANDING SCORE – ANIMATED FILM

SOUL (Walt Disney Studios) – Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, Jon Batiste

OUTSTANDING SCORE – SCI-FI/FANTASY

TENET (Warner Bros. / HBO Max) – Ludwig Göransson

OUTSTANDING SCORE – HORROR FILM

THE INVISIBLE MAN (Universal Pictures) – Benjamin Wallfisch

OUTSTANDING SCORE – DOCUMENTARY

DAVID ATTENBOROUGH: A LIFE ON OUR PLANET (Netflix) – Steven Price

OUTSTANDING SONG – FEATURE FILM

“Io Si (Seen)” from THE LIFE AHEAD (LA VITA DAVANTI A SE) – Written by Diane Warren, Laura Pausini, Niccolò Agliardi. Performed by Laura Pausini (Netflix)

OUTSTANDING SONG – INDEPENDENT FILM

“Everybody Cries” from THE OUTPOST – Written by Rod Lurie, Larry Groupé, Rita Wilson. Performed by Rita Wilson (Screen Media Films)

OUTSTANDING SONG – ANIMATED FILM

“Just Sing” from TROLLS WORLD TOUR – Written by Max Martin, Justin Timberlake, Ludwig Göransson, Sarah Aarons (Universal Studios)

OUTSTANDING SONG – DOCUMENTARY

“Never Break” from GIVING VOICE – Written by John Legend, Nasri Atweh, Benjamin Hudson McIldowie, Greg Wells, John Stephens. Performed by John Legend. (Netflix)

OUTSTANDING SCORE – INDEPENDENT FILM (FOREIGN LANGUAGE)

BLIZZARD OF SOULS (DVĒSEĻU PUTENIS) (Access – A / Pandastorm) – Lolita Ritmanis

OUTSTANDING SCORE – TV MOVIE / STREAMED

EVIL EYE (Amazon Prime Video) – Ronit Kirchman

OUTSTANDING MUSIC DOCUMENTARY / SPECIAL PROGRAM

THE BEE GEES: HOW CAN YOU MEND A BROKEN HEART – Produced by Jeanne Elfant Festa, Mark Monroe, Nigel Sinclair. Directed by Frank Marshall (HBO Documentary Films / HBO Max)

OUTSTANDING SCORE – TV SHOW/LIMITED SERIES

THE QUEEN’S GAMBIT (Netflix) – Carlos Rafael Rivera

OUTSTANDING SCORE – DOCUMENTARY TV SERIES

BELUSHI (Showtime) – Tree Adams

OUTSTANDING MAIN TITLE THEME – TV SHOW/LIMITED SERIES

HOLLYWOOD (Netflix) – Nathan Barr

OUTSTANDING SONG – TV SHOW/LIMITED SERIES

“All For Us” from EUPHORIA – Written by Timothy Lee McKenzie aka Labrinth. Performed by Zendaya & Labrinth (HBO / HBO Max)

OUTSTANDING MUSIC SUPERVISION – FILM

Bonnie Greenberg – THE LIFE AHEAD (LA VITA DAVANTI A SE) (Netflix)

OUTSTANDING MUSIC SUPERVISION – TELEVISION

Angela Vicari – THE EDDY (Netflix)

OUTSTANDING MUSIC SUPERVISION – VIDEO GAME

Square-Enix Sound Division – FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE

OUTSTANDING SCORE – SHORT FILM (ANIMATED)

MIME YOUR MANNERS – Corey Wallace

OUTSTANDING SCORE – SHORT FILM (LIVE ACTION)

IMAGINE SYMPHONY LIVE – Chris Thomas

OUTSTANDING SCORE – VIDEO GAME

MARVEL’S SPIDER-MAN: MILES MORALES – John Paesano

OUTSTANDING SONG – VIDEO GAME

“The Baddest” from LEAGUE OF LEGENDS – Written by Riot Music Team and Bekuh BOOM; Vocals by SOYEON of (G)I-DLE, MIYEON of (G)I-DLE, Bea Miller, and Wolftyla

OUTSTANDING SONG/SCORE – MOBILE VIDEO GAME

CALL OF DUTY: MOBILE – Wilbert Roget, II; Guillaume Roussel and additional artists

OUTSTANDING SOUNDTRACK ALBUM

PROMISING YOUNG WOMAN (Capitol Records)

MUSIC VIDEO (INDEPENDENT)

The National Parks – Wildflower

LIVE CONCERT FOR VISUAL MEDIA

Shawn Mendes: Live in Concert (Netflix)

SONG/SCORE – TRAILER

DUNE trailer – Music Supervisor/Music Director: Stephanie Koury. Music Score by Hans Zimmer. Eclipse written by Roger Waters.

SONG/SCORE – COMMERCIAL ADVERTISEMENT

“Enigma (Give a Bit of Mmh to Me)” Kinder Bueno – TV commercial:

Song written by Rainer Pietsch & Amanda Lear. Produced & composed by Jake Warren. Performed by Alice Ella.

MAIN TITLE – TV SHOW (FOREIGN LANGUAGE)

DOFAAT BEIRUT – Amir Hedayah (Lebanon)

ORIGINAL SONG – SHORT FILM

“Brave” from THE GREAT ARTIST – Written by Jon Altham, Pia Toscano, Matthew Postlethwaite. Vocal by Pia Toscano

SPECIAL CITATION

THE SOUNDTRACK OF OUR LIVES – Streaming special benefitting MusiCares