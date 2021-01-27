Hollywood Music in Media Award Winners Include Scores for ‘Soul,’ ‘News of the World,’ ‘Minari,’ ‘Queen’s Gambit’

Songs or scores from “Soul,” “Minari,” “Tenet,” “News of the World,” “”Euphoria” and “The Queen’s Gambit” were among the winners Wednesday night at the 11th annual (and first virtual) Hollywood Music in Media Awards.
Breaking down categories by genre affords the HMMAs the opportunity to cast a wide net in its awards. Film-related trophies went to James Newton Howard for “News of the World,” for outstanding score in a feature film; Emile Mosseri for “Minari” in the independent film category; Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross and Jon Batiste for “Soul” as the outstanding animated film score; Ludwig Göransson’s work on “Tenet” for sci-fi/fantasy score; Benjamin Wallfisch’s “The Invisible Man” score in the horror division; and Steven Price for documentary score for Netflix’s “David Attenborough: A Life on Our Planet.”
(Although it’s not yet certain how the Oscars will handle the different musical contributions of Batiste and Reznor/Ross for “Soul,” the HMMAs considered the jazz and underscore elements together.)
Song awards included a trophy for “Io Si (Seen)” in the feature film category, going to Diane Warren, Niccolò Agliardi and the song’s performer as well as co-writer, Laura Pausini; “The Outpost” in the indie film division, shared by director/co-writer Rod Lurie, Larry Groupé and co-writer/performer Rita Wilson; “Just Sing” from “Trolls World Tour,” going to Max Martin, Justin Timberlake, Ludwig Göransson and Sarah Aarons; and John Legend and his co-writers Nasri Atweh, Benjamin Hudson McIldowie, Greg Wells and John Stephens for “Never Break” from the documentary “Giving Voice.”
Performers on the webcast included lifetime achievement winner Kenny Loggins, doing his classic “I’m Alright”; Pausini and Wilson doing their award-winning numbers; Celeste doing her theme from “Trial of the Chicago 7”; Kris Bowers and Andra Day teaming up on Nat King Cole’s “Unforgettable”; and Starr Parodi performing “Somewhere Over the Rainbow.”
The full list of winners:
OUTSTANDING SCORE – FEATURE FILM
NEWS OF THE WORLD (Universal Pictures / Netflix) – James Newton Howard
OUTSTANDING SCORE – INDEPENDENT FILM
MINARI (A24) – Emile Mosseri
OUTSTANDING SCORE – ANIMATED FILM
SOUL (Walt Disney Studios) – Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, Jon Batiste
OUTSTANDING SCORE – SCI-FI/FANTASY
TENET (Warner Bros. / HBO Max) – Ludwig Göransson
OUTSTANDING SCORE – HORROR FILM
THE INVISIBLE MAN (Universal Pictures) – Benjamin Wallfisch
OUTSTANDING SCORE – DOCUMENTARY
DAVID ATTENBOROUGH: A LIFE ON OUR PLANET (Netflix) – Steven Price
OUTSTANDING SONG – FEATURE FILM
“Io Si (Seen)” from THE LIFE AHEAD (LA VITA DAVANTI A SE) – Written by Diane Warren, Laura Pausini, Niccolò Agliardi. Performed by Laura Pausini (Netflix)
OUTSTANDING SONG – INDEPENDENT FILM
“Everybody Cries” from THE OUTPOST – Written by Rod Lurie, Larry Groupé, Rita Wilson. Performed by Rita Wilson (Screen Media Films)
OUTSTANDING SONG – ANIMATED FILM
“Just Sing” from TROLLS WORLD TOUR – Written by Max Martin, Justin Timberlake, Ludwig Göransson, Sarah Aarons (Universal Studios)
OUTSTANDING SONG – DOCUMENTARY
“Never Break” from GIVING VOICE – Written by John Legend, Nasri Atweh, Benjamin Hudson McIldowie, Greg Wells, John Stephens. Performed by John Legend. (Netflix)
OUTSTANDING SCORE – INDEPENDENT FILM (FOREIGN LANGUAGE)
BLIZZARD OF SOULS (DVĒSEĻU PUTENIS) (Access – A / Pandastorm) – Lolita Ritmanis
OUTSTANDING SCORE – TV MOVIE / STREAMED
EVIL EYE (Amazon Prime Video) – Ronit Kirchman
OUTSTANDING MUSIC DOCUMENTARY / SPECIAL PROGRAM
THE BEE GEES: HOW CAN YOU MEND A BROKEN HEART – Produced by Jeanne Elfant Festa, Mark Monroe, Nigel Sinclair. Directed by Frank Marshall (HBO Documentary Films / HBO Max)
OUTSTANDING SCORE – TV SHOW/LIMITED SERIES
THE QUEEN’S GAMBIT (Netflix) – Carlos Rafael Rivera
OUTSTANDING SCORE – DOCUMENTARY TV SERIES
BELUSHI (Showtime) – Tree Adams
OUTSTANDING MAIN TITLE THEME – TV SHOW/LIMITED SERIES
HOLLYWOOD (Netflix) – Nathan Barr
OUTSTANDING SONG – TV SHOW/LIMITED SERIES
“All For Us” from EUPHORIA – Written by Timothy Lee McKenzie aka Labrinth. Performed by Zendaya & Labrinth (HBO / HBO Max)
OUTSTANDING MUSIC SUPERVISION – FILM
Bonnie Greenberg – THE LIFE AHEAD (LA VITA DAVANTI A SE) (Netflix)
OUTSTANDING MUSIC SUPERVISION – TELEVISION
Angela Vicari – THE EDDY (Netflix)
OUTSTANDING MUSIC SUPERVISION – VIDEO GAME
Square-Enix Sound Division – FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE
OUTSTANDING SCORE – SHORT FILM (ANIMATED)
MIME YOUR MANNERS – Corey Wallace
OUTSTANDING SCORE – SHORT FILM (LIVE ACTION)
IMAGINE SYMPHONY LIVE – Chris Thomas
OUTSTANDING SCORE – VIDEO GAME
MARVEL’S SPIDER-MAN: MILES MORALES – John Paesano
OUTSTANDING SONG – VIDEO GAME
“The Baddest” from LEAGUE OF LEGENDS – Written by Riot Music Team and Bekuh BOOM; Vocals by SOYEON of (G)I-DLE, MIYEON of (G)I-DLE, Bea Miller, and Wolftyla
OUTSTANDING SONG/SCORE – MOBILE VIDEO GAME
CALL OF DUTY: MOBILE – Wilbert Roget, II; Guillaume Roussel and additional artists
OUTSTANDING SOUNDTRACK ALBUM
PROMISING YOUNG WOMAN (Capitol Records)
MUSIC VIDEO (INDEPENDENT)
The National Parks – Wildflower
LIVE CONCERT FOR VISUAL MEDIA
Shawn Mendes: Live in Concert (Netflix)
SONG/SCORE – TRAILER
DUNE trailer – Music Supervisor/Music Director: Stephanie Koury. Music Score by Hans Zimmer. Eclipse written by Roger Waters.
SONG/SCORE – COMMERCIAL ADVERTISEMENT
“Enigma (Give a Bit of Mmh to Me)” Kinder Bueno – TV commercial:
Song written by Rainer Pietsch & Amanda Lear. Produced & composed by Jake Warren. Performed by Alice Ella.
MAIN TITLE – TV SHOW (FOREIGN LANGUAGE)
DOFAAT BEIRUT – Amir Hedayah (Lebanon)
ORIGINAL SONG – SHORT FILM
“Brave” from THE GREAT ARTIST – Written by Jon Altham, Pia Toscano, Matthew Postlethwaite. Vocal by Pia Toscano
SPECIAL CITATION
THE SOUNDTRACK OF OUR LIVES – Streaming special benefitting MusiCares