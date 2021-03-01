Music Industry Moves: Holly Humberstone Signs With Universal Publishing, AEG + Japan’s Avex Entertainment = AEGX Joint Venture

Universal Music Publishing has signed rising British singer-songwriter Holly Humberstone, whose debut EP received a rave review in Variety last fall, to an exclusive, global publishing agreement. The 21-year-old singer was voted No. 2 on the BBC Sound of 2021 Poll, and Vevo’s DSCVR’s Artists To Watch 2021 and was named an Apple Up Next Artist last year.

Humberstone said, “I’m really excited to join the UMPG family! They’ve been so supportive since the beginning of my journey and I couldn’t ask for a better team.”

Dani Sawyerr, UMPG A&R Manager, said: “Holly is a special talent and we knew from the moment we heard ‘Deep End’ that we just had to work with her. A world-class songwriter full of ambition and drive, her potential as both an artist and writer has no limits. We’re extremely excited to be working together with Holly and her manager Josh Sanger as she enters the next phase of her creative journey.”

Mike McCormack, UMPG UK Managing Director, said: “One of the brightest, most promising songwriters / artists, Holly is undoubtedly on the horizon of huge, global success. She has the talent and a great team behind her. A special thank you to Jody Gerson for her leadership and support in this deal.”

+ Japan-based Avex Entertainment Incorporated and AEG Presents announced today the formation of AEGX, a joint partnership. AEGX will provide Avex with access to AEG Presents’ worldwide portfolio of venues, festivals, and global touring partnerships to help expand the profile of its artists and brand across a global audience. Likewise, AEG Presents will be able to utilize Avex’s resources and platform identity in Japan to provide international artists the ability to reach the Japanese audience, while simultaneously continuing the company’s live-event expansion in the market.

“This is really a perfect example of synergies being scaled for the benefit of global artist development, which is at the core of what we do,” said Jay Marciano, Chairman and CEO, AEG Presents. “Partnering with Avex to launch AEGX gives both Avex and AEG Presents a path to create real opportunities for musicians who increasingly see the world as a borderless global community. I can’t wait to see what we all do together.”

Katsumi Kuroima, President and CEO of Avex, remarked: “We are very excited to announce the launch of AEGX with AEG Presents. Our companies both share the same goal with this new partnership: AEGX will serve music fans around the world by contributing to the global development of western artists, while also expanding the reach of Japanese artists beyond its borders. The COVID-19 pandemic reminds us of the positive power and limitless potential of music and entertainment. We are thrilled to take this stride forward together and look forward to the future.”