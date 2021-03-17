UK Newcomer Holly Humberstone Signs With Darkroom/Interscope Records

Fresh off of being named to BBC Radio 1’s 2021 Brit List and landing a publishing deal with Universal Music Publishing Group, UK newcomer Holly Humberstone has signed with Polydor Records, Darkroom and Interscope Records.

The 21-year-old singer-songwriter released several singles in 2020 to rave reviews and had completed a European tour opening for Lewis Capaldi just before the COVID pandemic. In August 2020, Humberstone dropped her “Falling Asleep at the Wheel” EP, which Variety noted in a review, “marks the arrival of a major new talent.” The debut project is nearing 100 million streams.

Humberstone, who is managed by Josh Sanger of Closer Artists, also recently confirmed a collaboration with 1975’s Matt Healy.

Said Tom March, president of UK label Polydor: “I fell in love with Holly’s music and the incredible world she creates for it from the first moment I heard her. She’s a creative tour de force and we’re so excited to be working with her and her brilliant team.”

Added co-president Ben Mortimer: “Holly is a once in a lifetime artist. She has already made great strides in establishing a long career for herself, and we at Polydor feel very lucky to now be able to help her with that journey.”

Finding her U.S. home at Darkroom/Interscope, she joins Billie Eilish on the roster. “Holly is an incredible artist with such unique talent,” said Darkroom CEO Justin Lubliner. “We are thrilled to have the opportunity to work alongside her and her awesome manager Josh Sanger to help amplify her creative vision. We love her music and we can’t wait to hit the ground running!”

Added Interscope Geffen A&M chairman and CEO John Janick: “Holly has a singular voice and distinctive aesthetic which is why she is already building a passionate fanbase around the world. We are so excited to welcome her into the IGA family.”