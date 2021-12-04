How to Watch Variety’s Hitmakers Event Featuring BTS, Lil Nas X, Olivia Rodrigo and More

Variety‘s annual Hitmakers event, presented by Peacock and comedy series “Girls5eva,” takes place Dec. 2, returning to an in-person red carpet and invite-only brunch after last year’s virtual event.

A red carpet pre-show hosted by Variety‘s Marc Malkin, Angelique Jackson, Elizabeth Wagmeister and Clayton Davis begins at 11:30 a.m. PT, with the awards ceremony following at 1 p.m. PT. Hitmakers will stream live on Amazon Music’s Twitch Page.

The event, tied to Variety‘s Dec. 2 Hitmakers issue, honors the writers, producers, publishers, managers and executives who helped make — and break — the 25 most consumed songs of the year. Among the artists being honored at the event are BTS for record of the year, Billie Eilish and Finneas for best film song of the year, Olivia Rodrigo for songwriter of the year, Lil Nas X for innovator of the year, Lana Del Rey for the decade Award, Jack Harlow for hitmaker of tomorrow, Normani for collaborator of the year, Polo G for the rising star award presented by Amazon Music, Kali Uchis for the crossover award, Glass Animals for group of the year, Walker Hayes for sync of the year and City Girls for the Future Is Female Award presented by Motown Records.

Labels, executives and producers being honored include Columbia Records for label of the year, Mike Dean for producer of the year presented by Beatclub, Republic Records president Wendy Goldstein for the A&R award, Warner Recorded Music CEO Max Lousada for executive of the year, Austin Rosen for manager of the year and Steven Victor for hitbreaker of the year.