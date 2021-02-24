H.E.R., Freddie Gibbs, Yolanda Adams to Perform at Black Music Collective Event During Grammy Week

The Black Music Collective (BMC), a newly launched initiative by the Recording Academy, will host its inaugural Grammy Week event in celebration of Black creators’ and professionals’ contributions to the music industry.

The event will feature performances by H.E.R., Yolanda Adams, PJ Morton and rapper and producer duo Freddie Gibbs & Alchemist. In addition to performances, the event will feature reflections from industry execs, including Universal Music Group EVP Jeff Harleston, veteran songwriter-producer Jimmy Jam, legendary producer Quincy Jones and former BET chief Debra Lee.

Finally, fireside chats regarding the Black experience in the wake of social justice will be led by Los Angeles Chapter Governor and recording artist John Legend, activist Tamika Mallory, singer-songwriter Janelle Monáe and actor, writer and producer Issa Rae.

The virtual event takes place Wednesday, March 10, 2021 at 8 p.m. ET/ 5 p.m. PT on grammy.com. This event is open to the public and no RSVP or registration is necessary. It is presented by MasterCard and hosted by the BMC Executive Sponsor Jeriel Johnson.

“As the first of its kind, we created this event with every intention to amplify Black voices and each of our experiences within the industry,” said Harvey Mason jr., Chair and Interim President/CEO of the Recording Academy. “The BMC will continue to foster a space for members and industry professionals to educate and elevate Black creators during Grammy Week and beyond.”

The topics that will be discussed during the programming include the Impact of Black Music, The Culture Shifting Power of Black Music, Impact of Black Women in Music, and the Power, Purpose, and Progress of the State of Black Music.

“We are thrilled to announce this virtual program as the BMC continues to celebrate Black music and those who share our mission to foster and accelerate Black representation, equity and inclusion throughout the music industry,” said BMC Chair and Atlantic Records exec Riggs Morales. “The Black Music Collective will continue to tailor events for Black creators to feel uplifted and supported and we are excited for this Grammy Week kickoff.”