H.E.R. Takes Lights On Festival Bicoastal, Adds Brooklyn Edition for October

H.E.R.’s Lights On Festival is going bicoastal. A New York edition of her previously Bay-area-only festival has just been added, set to take place Oct. 21-22 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn with Maxwell as a co-headliner and a dozen support acts announced.

The New York expansion follows a near-instantaneous sellout for the second annual west coast Lights On in Concord, California Sept. 18-19.

Artists included on the H.E.R.-curated bill in Brooklyn besides Maxwell include Bryson Tiller, 6lack, Ari Lennox, SWV, Queen Naija, Chloe Bailey, Skip Marley, Lucky Daye, Blxst, Victoria Monét, Tone Stith and Joyce Wrice, with more additions said to be coming.

Two-day passes for the festival go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. ET.

The California edition at the Concord Pavilion in September has some overlap with who she’s bringing aboard in Brooklyn, including Tiller and Lennox. But in California, Erykah Badu is the co-headliner alongside H.E.R., and Ty Dolla $ign and Keyshia Cole are among the bigger names appearing on the west coast only. 6lack and SWV, meanwhile, appear to be exclusive to the east coast.

H.E.R. Lights On Festival poster for Brooklyn

Both coasts are promising “a very special H.E.R. & Friends set where she will be joined by some very special guests” in addition to her standard set.

As with the Concord edition, the Brooklyn fest is advertising extra-musical components to the gathering, including a film screening tent, live art installations, an R&B museum, a guitar lounge and rides.

H.E.R. is on a major roll in 2021, with her recent Variety cover following on the heels of an Oscar win for “Fight for You” (a song from “Judas and the Black Messiah”); two Grammys, including a song of the year award for “I Can’t Breathe”; her full-length debut album, “Back of My Mind”; and an appearance at the Super Bowl performing “America the Beautiful.”