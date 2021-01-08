Harry Styles, Roddy Ricch, Dua Lipa Among New iHeartRadio Titanium Award Winners

Harry Styles, Roddy Ricch and Dua Lipa are among the artists who received the iHeartRadio titanium award Friday in recognition of their success across all iHeartRadio stations last year.

The artists join other artists announced earlier in 2020 as recipients of the titanium award, which honors artists for surpassing 1 billion total audience spins on iHeartRadio with one of their hit songs from 2020. The songs that reached this milestone during the most recent round of announcements include two from Ricch — “The Box” and his collaboration with DaBaby, “Rockstar” — Lipa’s “Break My Heart,” Styles’ “Watermelon Sugar,” Charlie Puth and Gabby Barrett’s “I Hope,” Lewis Capaldi’s “Before You Go” and Marren Morris’ “The Bones.”

Most of the artists were featured in Variety‘s Hitmakers awards and event last month, which featured an extensive Styles profile and photo gallery (pictured above) as the accompanying magazine’s cover story.

Lipa, Styles and Capaldi all received earlier titanium awards in 2020 as well, with each reaching the mark with other recent releases. Other artists who claimed the award last year are Ariana Grande, Ava Max, Billie Eilish, blackbear, Camila Cabello, Chris Brown, Dan + Shay, Doja Cat, Drake, Ed Sheeran, Jonas Brothers, Justin Bieber, Kendrick Lamar, Khalid, Lizzo, Maroon 5, Normani, Post Malone, Sam Smith, Selena Gomez, Shaed, Shawn Mendes, Swae Lee, Travis Scott and The Weeknd.

The Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights” topped the year’s iHeartRadio total audience list, amassing over 2.1 billion audience listens according to a Variety exclusive report. Post Malone followed in second with 1.87 billion audience on “Circles,” while Styles, Lipa and Capaldi fell into the next three spots with their earlier songs, not the three announced to have passed a billion today. “Break My Heart,” “Watermelon Sugar” and “Before You Go,” did however chart in the top 15.

All songs announced to have received a titanium award Friday placed in the top 20 for audience listening on iHeartRadio in the past year.