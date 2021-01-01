Harry Styles Teams Up With Phoebe Waller-Bridge for ‘Treat People With Kindness’ Video

Harry Styles suited up with “Fleabag” Emmy winner Phoebe Waller-Bridge for the throwback music video for “Treat People With Kindness,” the latest single off his sophomore album “Fine Line.”

The black-and-white, cinematic video opens with Styles, in a flashy sequined jacket, crooning away at a club over martini-sipping guests before Waller-Bridge comes strutting down the stairs. Waller-Bridge — clearly the life of the party — captures Styles’ attention, who whisks her on stage for a spirited dance number.

The video debuted on New Year’s Day, two hours after it was teased by HSHQ, Styles’ companion Twitter account. Director Gabe Turner revealed on Twitter that the video was shot at the beginning of 2020, before the COVID-19 pandemic shut down most productions.

“Didn’t realize how lucky we were to experience this at the time!” Turner wrote. “Harry & Phoebe – an absolute career highlight! Fitting that it goes out today hoping that in 2021 we can return to some kind of normal.”

Styles’ “Fine Line” just had its one-year anniversary, being released on Dec. 13, 2019, to critical acclaim. It’s up for three Grammys at the upcoming ceremony later this month: best pop vocal album, best pop solo performance for “Watermelon Sugar” and best music video for “Adore You.”

Waller-Bridge is best known for her one-woman show-turned-critical darling TV series “Fleabag,” which swept the 2019 Emmys. Coming up, she co-wrote the screenplay for the 25th James Bond movie “No Time to Die,” which is currently scheduled to debut on April 21, 2021, after several delays due to the coronavirus pandemic. She also recently directed the music video for Phoebe Bridgers’ “Savior Complex.”

