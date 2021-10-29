Harry Styles to Conclude 2021 ‘Love on Tour’ With Concert at New UBS Arena in New York

Harry Styles will finish his 2021 “Love on Tour” with the first concert at the new UBS Arena in Belmont Park, NY, on Sunday, November 28. Tickets for the newly announced show will go on sale starting Friday, November 5 at 12 p.m.

The new arena is just outside New York city limits, on the border of Queens and Nassau Counties.

Presale registration is available now via Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan program now through Tuesday, November 2 at 12 p.m. Verified Fan presale will occur on Thursday, November 4 at 12 p.m. with the general public on sale starting Friday, November 5 at 12 p.m. More details are available at https://hstyles.co.uk/tour.

In an Instagram post earlier this year announcing the tour, Styles wrote, “‘Love on Tour’ will be going out across the USA this September and I could not be more excited for these shows. As always, the well-being of my fans, band, and crew, is my top priority. Safety guidelines will be available on the respective venue websites to ensure we can all be together as safely as possible. Please notice that some dates have changed, and new shows have been added. To everyone in the UK, and across the world, I can’t wait to see you again, but for obvious reasons it is just not possible at this time. I will be sharing more news soon about shows across the globe, and new music. I love you all so much. I’m very excited, and I can’t wait to see you.”

For the health and safety of everyone at Harry Styles’ upcoming Love On Tour shows, ticket holders must provide proof of full COVID-19 vaccination or negative test within 48 hours of the event, in addition to wearing a mask. Children under the age of 12 may attend the concert if they provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test taken within 48 hours of the show.

In addition, all venue staff at each show will also be following the same protocols and will need to provide proof of full COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test result within 48 hours, as well as wear a mask at all times. Requiring masks and testing, or proof of vaccination, is the best way to protect the health and safety of our crew and fans and is quickly becoming the new standard for concerts around the US. There will be no exceptions to these policies. Fans are encouraged to visit UBS Arena’s website for more details.

Opening November 20, 2021, the $1.1 billion UBS Arena at Belmont Park is built for sports (it’s the new home of the National Hockey League’s New York Islanders) and will host more than 150 major events annually. It is designed to hold up to 19,000 people for concerts and audiences up to 17,000 for NHL games — and it also is intended to be carbon neutral for operations before 2024, which will make it the first arena to do so on the eastern United States seaboard.