Harry Styles ‘Love on Tour’ Grosses $95 Million, Collects $1 Million for Charity Partners After 42 Sold-Out Shows

The numbers are in on Harry Styles’ Love on Tour trek. Over 42 U.S. shows, some 720,000 tickets were sold, according to Live Nation, grossing just shy of $95 million. The outing also raised over $1 million for non-profit partners — nearly the same amount in half as many dates as his previous tour, in 2018.

The tour included five sold-out dates at New York’s Madison Square Garden and stretched for over three months with COVID protocols in place for each date. There has been no reported evidence of spread, according to reps for the tour, which wrapped in Belmont Park, New York with the opening of the new UBS Arena on Nov. 28.

Attendance records were broken in territories including Michigan, Arizona, New York, Florida, Pennsylvania and Georgia.

Among the highlights were a pair of “Harryween” Halloween-themed shows at MSG, during which Styles and his band performed as characters from “The Wizard of Oz.” Dressed as Dorothy, Styles covered “Over the Rainbow” as part of the encore on night one. The next evening, Styles covered Britney Spears’ 2003 smash “Toxic” in full to close out the show.

Charity partners to benefit from Love on Tour donations are Physicians for Reproductive Health, Black Voters Matter and Choose Love. Local efforts included aid for food insecure families in need during the holidays. Love on Tour partnered with environmental nonprofit REVERB.org to reduce the environmental footprint of the production. The efforts resulted in 25,180 bottles not used by fans; 8,760 bottles not used backstage and 33,940 bottles total saved, according to reps for the tour. It also marks Styles’ first climate positive tour.

Some 40,275 fans took action in the “Harry Styles Action Village” and 6,276 engaged with voter initiative HeadCount, nearly doubling the organization’s second largest effort of the year, claimed by Dave Matthews Band. In total, nearly 20,000 emails were generated for Headcount via Love on Tour.