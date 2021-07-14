Harry Styles Announces Rescheduled U.S. Tour for Fall; European Dates ‘Not Possible at This Time’

After panic set in among some Harry Styles fans as word got out about some rescheduled tour dates but not others, minds have been set at rest — at least in the U.S. — as the British pop superstar has revealed a full list of new fall dates for the American portion of his outing, which was originally supposed to run in April through October of last year.

The news was less good for U.K. fans, who were told that tour dates in Europe —”for obvious reasons” — are “just not possible at this time.”

Once (re)scheduled to kick off in August, the U.S. tour will now begin Sept. 4 at Las Vegas’ MGM Grand Garden Arena and end with a trio of Los Angeles-area shows at the Forum Nov. 17, 19 and 20. Tickets can be bought here.

Three cities have been added to the tour in the midst of the latest rescheduling: Uncasville, CT, Milwaukee, WI, and a second date at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena in addition to the one previously planned.

Jenny Lewis will open all the dates except for the two at Madison Square Garden in New York Oct. 30-31.

In an Instagram post, Styles wrote, “‘Love on Tour’ will be going out across the USA this September and I could not be more excited for these shows. As always, the well-being of my fans, band, and crew, is my top priority. Safety guidelines will be available on the respective venue websites to ensure we can all be together as safely as possible. Please notice that some dates have changed, and new shows have been added. To everyone in the UK, and across the world, I can’t wait to see you again, but for obvious reasons it is just not possible at this time. I will be sharing more news soon about shows across the globe, and new music. I love you all so much. I’m very excited, and I can’t wait to see you.”

The full U.S. itinerary:

9/4/21 Las Vegas, NV MGM Grand Garden Arena

9/7/21 Denver, CO Ball Arena

9/9/21 San Antonio, TX AT&T Center

9/11/21 Dallas, TX American Airlines Center

9/13/21 Houston, TX Toyota Center

9/15/21 St. Louis, MO Enterprise Center

9/17/21 Philadelphia, PA Wells Fargo Center

9/18/21 Washington, DC Capital One Arena

9/20/21 Detroit, MI Little Caesars Arena

9/22/21 St. Paul, MN Xcel Energy Center

9/24/21 Chicago, IL United Center

9/25/21 Chicago, IL United Center

9/29/21 Nashville, TN Bridgestone Arena – NEW SHOW

10/1/21 Nashville, TN Bridgestone Arena

10/3/21 New York, NY Madison Square Garden

10/4/21 New York, NY Madison Square Garden

10/7/21 Orlando, FL Amway Center

10/8/21 Ft. Lauderdale, FL BB&T Center

10/10/21 Tampa, FL Amalie Arena

10/12/21 Raleigh, NC PNC Arena

10/14/21 Pittsburgh, PA PPG Paints Arena

10/16/21 New York, NY Madison Square Garden

10/18/21 Cleveland, OH Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

10/21/21 Uncasville, CT Mohegan Sun Arena – NEW SHOW

10/23/21 Uncasville, CT Mohegan Sun Arena

10/25/21 Boston, MA TD Garden

10/27/21 Atlanta, GA State Farm Arena

10/28/21 Atlanta, GA State Farm Arena

10/30/21 New York, NY Madison Square Garden

10/31/21 New York, NY Madison Square Garden

11/3/21 Milwaukee, WI Fiserv Forum – NEW SHOW

11/7/21 Tacoma, WA Tacoma Dome

11/8/21 Portland, OR Moda Center

11/10/21 Sacramento, CA Golden 1 Center

11/11/21 San Jose, CA SAP Center

11/13/21 Glendale, AZ Gila River Arena

11/15/21 San Diego, CA Pechanga Arena

11/17/21 Los Angeles, CA The Forum

11/19/21 Los Angeles, CA The Forum

11/20/21 Los Angeles, CA The Forum