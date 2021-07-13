Halsey to Debut ‘If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power’ IMAX Film Ahead of Album

Before her album is released on Aug. 27, Halsey will bring “If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power” the film to theaters on Aug. 3.

The 26-year-old artist, known for her visuals, is taking her first dive into film with the IMAX presentation. Collaborating with director Colin Tilley, who she previously worked with on videos for “Without Me” and “You Should Be Sad,” Halsey wrote the film.

“This film is about the lifelong social labyrinth of sexuality and birth,” the trailer says in the opening. “The greatest horror stories never told were buried with the bodies of those who died in that labyrinth.”

Earlier this month, Halsey announced her forthcoming fourth album with an unveiling of the album cover art at The Met Fifth Avenue in New York City.

“This album is a concept album about the joys and horrors of pregnancy and childbirth,” she explained at the time in an Instagram post. “My body has belonged to the world in many different ways the past few years, and this image is my means of reclaiming my autonomy and establishing my pride and strength as a life force for my human being.”

Halsey is currently pregnant with her first child and has been open about her journey to motherhood given the difficulties she’s faced as someone with endometriosis.

“If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power” was written by Halsey with Nine Inch Nails’ Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross producing. While Halsey has long been known for her alt-pop discography, singles like “Nightmare” and her overriding dark aesthetic have propped her up for a rock-leaning album.

Tickets are on sale now. Watch the trailer below.