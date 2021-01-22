Halsey Finally Cancels Long-Postponed Tour: ‘I Wish Things Were Different’

Halsey has officially pulled the plug on what would have been her 2020, then 2021, tour, as the resumption of major arena tours this year looks increasingly uncertain.

The announcement came in a message to fans on Twitter Friday afternoon.

“Despite our absolute best efforts, there is no guarantee I’ll be able to tour the currently scheduled dates,” Halsey wrote. “I miss seeing all of you in the crowd every night more than anything, but I need to prioritize your health and safety. That being said, the Manic tour is now officially canceled. As much as we wanted to hold out hope that this tour could eventually happen, our priority is now getting your ticket money back to you immediately.”

She added,“This tour was supposed to be my most unique yet for a number of reasons. I was really looking forward to sharing this chapter of my life with you in the ways I best know how. But for now, I am dreaming of days where we can all be together again. I love you and we will adapt and grow and find new ways to connect despite the circumstances.”

Halsey concludes by promising to “find new ways to connect despite the circumstances.”

Safety is the priority. I wish things were different. I love you. Dreaming of seeing your faces again. @halseyteamhelp can answer specific questions. pic.twitter.com/SA44izGQ9L — h (@halsey) January 22, 2021

The singer told fans that news about refunds would be forthcoming.

“Look out for an email from your point of purchase with instructions regarding how to receive your refund. If you haven’t received an email by Monday, reach out to your point of purchase.”

Halsey reps indicated that this would be the only public statement for now, as ticketholders await the email blast with further instructions.

Halsey’s tweet said that the account “@halseyteamhelp can answer specific questions.”