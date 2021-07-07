Halsey Aims to ‘Eradicate the Social Stigma Around Bodies & Breastfeeding’ With Album Art

Halsey has unveiled the cover and the release date for her forthcoming album, “If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power,” due August 27. She unveiled the album’s cover art at The Met Fifth Avenue in New York City. See the unveiling here:

“This album is a concept album about the joys and horrors of pregnancy and childbirth,” she wrote in an Instagram post. “It was very important to me that the cover art conveyed the sentiment of my journey over the past few months. The dichotomy of the Madonna and the Whore. The idea that me as a sexual being and my body as a vessel and gift to my child are two concepts that can co-exist peacefully and powerfully. My body has belonged to the world in many different ways the past few years, and this image is my means of reclaiming my autonomy and establishing my pride and strength as a life force for my human being.

“This cover image celebrates pregnant and postpartum bodies as something beautiful, to be admired. We have a long way to go with eradicating the social stigma around bodies & breastfeeding. I hope this can be a step in the right direction!”

According to the announcement, Halsey penned the songs for the album herself and recorded it with Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross of Nine Inch Nails, who also happen to have won Oscars, Golden Globes and Grammys for their film/television work. That in itself is a coup, as Reznor and Ross have had few significant production credits over the years outside of their own work with film scores and Nine Inch Nails.

After producing or co-producing Marilyn Manson’s first five albums in 1994-96, Manson has rarely returned to the role for other artists, aside from a Saul Williams album in 2007 and a few isolated tracks. Because of a source sample, Reznor was credited as a producer on Lil Nas X’s “Old Town Road” single, but had no hands-on involvement.

Since releasing her last album “Manic,” Halsey has participated on singles with country singer Kelsea Ballerini (“The Other Girl”), Marshmello (“Be Kind”) and Juice WRLD (“Life’s a Mess”).