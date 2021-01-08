‘American Idol’ Alum Haley Reinhart Reimagines David Bowie’s ‘Heroes’ for Robert Rodriguez Film

Haley Reinhart is celebrating what would have been David Bowie’s 74th birthday with the release of a powerful cover of one of his most iconic songs, “Heroes.”

Reinhart, who finished third on the 10th season of “American Idol” and became a viral sensation as the face of Scott Bradlee’s Postmodern Jukebox with her cover of Radiohead’s “Creep,” kicks off the 1977 classic a capella, building the song to a triumphantly quiet finish with lush orchestration amidst a subtle arrangement highlighting her clear, emotive vocals.

Reinhart is one of the stars of the Netflix film “We Can Be Heroes,” a top-streamed movie on the platform with 44 million views in its first four weeks. The film centers on “The Heroics,” superhero parents kidnapped by aliens. It is up to the children to rescue them and step into their roles as the next generation of heroes. The film was so popular on Netflix it has already been green-lighted for a sequel.

In the movie, directed by Robert Rodriguez, Reinhart performs a portion of Bowie’s song.

“It’s a fun, action-packed family film with a lot of heart,” the Wheeling, Illinois native tells Variety. “Robert sends out positive and powerful messages to kids and adults alike — reminding us all that we can do anything we set our minds to. I believe that the world needs an optimistic perspective more than ever.”

Reinhart has a knack for elevating the cover song. In addition to her time as a fan favorite on “Idol,” her 2015 interpretation of Elvis Presley’s “Can’t Help Falling in Love” (with fellow Season 10 alum Casey Abrams on piano) was licensed for use in an Extra Gum commercial and alter certified Platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) for sales of over 1 million units. Reinhart also won a Cannes Lion for Entertainment and a Clio Award for the song in 2016. Its success led to Mazda commissioning Reinhart to cover of The Cranberries’ “Dreams” in a multi-million-dollar commercial campaign for the carmaker.

Reinhart’s additional credits include voice acting in the Netflix animated comedy “F Is for Family.”

Listen to “Heroes” below: