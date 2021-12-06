×

optional screen reader

Haim Unveil 2022 North American Tour Dates

Haim
Yana Yatsuk

Haim have announced the dates for their pandemic-delayed tour in support of their Grammy-nominated 2020 album “Women in Music Pt. III” (and, indirectly, Alana Haim’s star turn in Wes Anderson’s “Liquorice Pizza”). Promoted by Live Nation, the band will kick off the 27-date “One More Haim Tour” on April 24 in Las Vegas and hit major cities across North America including Chicago, Houston, Miami, Washington DC, Seattle, Toronto, Philadelphia and more (see below for full list of dates).

The trek sees the San Fernando Valley sister act playing another hometown show at the Hollywood Bowl on May 1 and headlining New York’s Madison Square Garden on May 17.   Waxahatchee, Princess Nokia, Faye Webster, Sasami and Buzzy Lee and are set to support on select dates.

Tickets go on sale to the public starting Friday, December 10 at 10 a.m. local time. American Express Card Members can purchase tickets in select markets before the general public beginning Tuesday, December 7 at 10am local time through Thursday, December 9 at 10pm local time.

 

“One More Haim Tour” Dates

4.24.2022            Las Vegas, NV    Cosmopolitan Hotel ~

4.25.2022            Phoenix, AZ                        Arizona Federal Theatre ~

4.27.2022            Berkeley, CA                       The Greek Theatre* #

5.01.2022            Los Angeles, CA                 Hollywood Bowl #

5.04.2022            Austin, TX                            Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Greenway +

5.05.2022            Irving, TX                             The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory +

5.06.2022            Houston, TX,                       713 Music Hall +

5.08.2022            Jacksonville, FL  Dally’s Place +

5.09.2022            Miami, FL                             FPL Solar Amphitheater at Bayfront Park +

5.11.2022            Atlanta, GA                         Ameris Bank Amphitheater +

5.13.2022            Washington, DC The Anthem*+

5.17.2022            New York, NY     Madison Square Garden $

5.19.2022            Cincinnati, OH   Andrew J Brady ICON Music Center +

5.20.2022            Nashville, TN                      Ascend Amphitheater +

5.22.2022            Wilmington, NC                Live Oak Bank Pavilion at Riverfront Park ^

5.24.2022            Toronto, ON                       RBC Echo Beach ^

5.25.2022            Detroit, MI                          Meadow Brook Amphitheatre ^

5.28.2022            Philadelphia, PA                TD Pavilion at the Mann ^

5.31.2022            Milwaukee, WI                  BMO Harris Pavilion ^

6.01.2022            Indianapolis, IN TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park ^

6.03.2022            Chicago, IL                           Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island ^

6.04.2022            Kansas City, MO                Starlight Theatre ^

6.06.2022            Minneapolis, MN              The Armory ^

6.10.2022            Vancouver, BC   Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre ^

6.11.2022            Portland, OR                       Theater of the Clouds at Moda Center ^

6.13.2022            Seattle, WA                        WAMU Theater ^

6.14.2022            Bend, OR                              Hayden Homes Amphitheater ^

* Not A Live Nation Date

~ with support from Buzzy Lee

+ with support from Faye Webster

^ with support from Sasami

# with support from Waxahatchee and Buzzy Lee

$ with support from Princess Nokia and Faye Webster

 

 

