Guns N’ Roses Reschedule 2021 European Tour Dates to 2022

Guns N’ Roses have rescheduled their upcoming UK and European tour dates to 2022, due to the coronavirus pandemic, which is in a third spike in several countries on the European continent.

The dates, originally scheduled for 2020, will now take place in June and July 2022, the band announced on social media Tuesday morning.

“Hey Gunners, unfortunately we need to ask for your patience one more time,” the band said in a statement. “Our summer European tour dates will be rescheduled to 2022, but with the added bonus of new shows and special guest Gary Clark Jr.”

Tour update🚨European Summer dates are now rescheduled to 2022. New dates added & new special guest, Gary Clark Jr. Tickets remain valid for all rescheduled dates. We cannot Fn wait. https://t.co/wh96bNaaPM pic.twitter.com/uR7UZHEUkX — Guns N' Roses (@gunsnroses) April 6, 2021

The band said that original tickets will remain valid for all of the rescheduled dates, adding, “We continue to be thankful for your understanding and support during these unprecedented times. Light is at the end of the tunnel and we are looking forward to getting back on stage later this year in the USA, Australia, New Zealand and next year in Europe and more!”

The full 2022 dates appear below:

June 4 – Passeio Maritimo de Algés, Lisbon, Portugal

June 7 – Estadio Benito Villamarin, Seville, Spain

June 11 – Sweden Rock, Solvesborg, Sweden

June 15 – Forus Travbane, Stavanger, Norway

June 18 – Letnany Airport, Prague, Czech Republic

June 20 – PGE Narodowy, Warsaw, Poland

June 23 – Stadspark, Groningen, Netherlands

June 28 – Marlay Park, Dublin, Ireland

July 1 – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London

July 2 – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London

July 5 – Glasgow Green, Glasgow

July 8 – Olympiastadion, Munich, Germany

July 10 – San Siro Stadium, Milan, Italy