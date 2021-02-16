Blood Orange, Jewel, Colin Stetson, More to Appear at Guild of Music Supervisors’ ‘State of Music in Media’ Conference

Dev Hynes (Blood Orange), Jewel, Colin Stetson, DJ Shadow, Pos (De La Soul), Wendy Melvoin and Lisa Coleman are a few of the artists set to make virtual appearances at the 6th Annual ‘State of Music in Media’ Conference, taking place on Feb. 19 and 20.

The virtual event is free to all members of the Guild of Music Supervisors. The conference grants participants the opportunity to network with some of the industry’s top leaders, plus attend a variety of informative panels on subjects covering music in film, television, advertising, games, trailers and more.

GMS President Joel C. High and Vice President Madonna Wade Reed will open the conference, which announced its lineup today. Beyond the panels, Lainey Wilson and Ashley Nicole Greene will be performing.

Program highlights include:

Navigating Unions in Music Supervision

Panelists: Janee Lynch (Business representative for Music at SAG-AFTRA), Casey Bocobo (Business representative for Music at SAG-AFTRA), Alyson Sheehan (Contract Administrator at American Federation of Musicians), Peter Marroquin (Manager of Sound Recording New-Use in MP/TV at AFM).

Moderator: David Quan (VP, Business Affairs at Angry Mob Music)

Music Modernization Act: What It Means For You

Panelists: Michelle Lewis (musician, executive director of SONA), Shannon Sorensen (VP, Business and Legal Affairs, National Music Publishers’ Association); Moderators: Jonathan Zalben (music supervisor, composer) & Mara Kuge (President/Founder, Superior Music Publishing)

What’s the Score?

Acclaimed composers share insight into their paths from celebrated musicians to film & TV scoring:

Panelists Wendy Melvoin (Emmy Award-winning composer/guitarist/songwriter), Lisa Coleman (Emmy Award-winning composer/keyboardist/songwriter), Colin Stetson (Jono and Grammy-winning artist/composer), Dev Hynes (Grammy-nominated musician/composer).

Moderator: Rickey Minor (musician/music director)

Beats, Rhymes & Life: A Deep Dive into the history of Hip Hop Music Producing



Panelists: Pos (of De La Soul), DJ Shadow, Barry Cole (music supervisor).

Moderator: Mike Jansen (Greater Goods, Co.)

A Look at the Golden Era of Hip Hop

A Discussion on Music Sampling and Licensing Opportunities of 90s-era Hip Hop

Panelists: Cheapshot of The Math Club (producer), Adam Weitz (APM Music Library)

Moderator: Barry Cole (music supervisor, Spot Music)

Tech Tools: Pro Tools

Panelist: Jonathan Zalben (composer/music supervisor; owner of First Frame Music), Shari Johanson (music editor)

The State of Music in Media – The Road Ahead

Panelists: Paul Broucek (President of Music, Warner Brothers Pictures), Alicen Schneider (VP Music Creative Services, NBC/Universal), Joel C. High (President, Guild of Music Supervisors).

Moderator: Jazz Tangcay (Senior Artisans Editor, Variety)

Who Will Save Your Soul? A Meditation and Conversation with Jewel

Panelist/performer: Jewel

Moderator: Lindsay Wolfington (music supervisor)

More information about the Guild of Music Supervisors and conference can be found on their website.

Pictured (from left): Dev Hynes (Blood Orange), Jewel and Colin Stetson.