Green Day Drops Limited Edition Vinyl Featuring ‘2000 Light Years Away’ and ‘She’ Live Recordings

Wake me up when… Green Day drops a never-released live recording for the first time.

The California-based rock band just released a limited-edition 7-inch vinyl single, to be sold exclusively on their coffee subscription site OaklandCoffee.com. The collector’s vinyl is becoming public after nearly three decades being locked away in a vault, and features live recordings of “2000 Light Years Away” and “She” from their 1994 BBC Radio 1 Evening Sessions performance. The record, which is being sold for $19.99, comes with new jacket art made specifically for this pressing, featuring original Oakland Coffee House branding and an artful sketch of the band members, Billie Joe Armstrong, Mike Dirnt and Tré Cool. While it’s available to the general public, Oakland Coffee’s recurring subscribers will receive priority, with one vinyl limited to each customer.

The surprise release comes ahead of the band’s upcoming Hella Mega tour, which they kick off at the end of July alongside Fall Out Boy and Weezer. It isn’t the first time Oakland Coffee House, which sells content and products (and yes, coffee) curated alongside Green Day, has released special edition promotional products. Armstrong’s “No Fun Mondays” record was released exclusively on the site in late 2020, and is now more widely available on Amazon. Oakland Coffee says fan can expect more limited-edition products to drop throughout the rest of the tour.

